Man United transfer news: Red Devils announce attacker's departure on a permanent basis

Manchester United have announced the exit of academy forward Ethan Ennis to Stockport County.

The 21-year-old made the move to Man United in 2021 after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract at Liverpool, and his first experience of senior football came during a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

Ennis then spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town, scoring six goals and registering eight assists in 46 appearances.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the attacker's future this summer, and it has now been confirmed that Stockport have signed him on a three-year contract.

"Academy forward Ethan Ennis has agreed a move to League One side Stockport County, subject to registration," read a statement from the 20-time English champions.

Ennis joins Stockport from Man United

Ennis has made the move to Stockport for an undisclosed fee.

"Ethan is a really exciting addition for the football club, and I'm delighted to welcome him to Edgeley Park as part of our County team," said Stockport head coach Jimmy McNulty.

“Ethan has had a unique education as a footballer, having been developed by two of the biggest and most successful clubs in the country. As a result, he is a player who has all the attributes to succeed at this level and higher over the next few years of his career.

“His versatility will provide us with great options out wide and in central attacking areas, he is comfortable playing on either side and his pace and ability on the ball is something I think will really excite supporters when they see him in action.

“He joins us after an exceptional loan spell at Fleetwood Town last season and, as a coaching staff, we're really looking forward to working with him and continuing that development in League One.

“To be able to sign him on a permanent deal is a testament to the recruitment team and I'm confident he will prove an excellent addition to what we're building at Edgeley Park."

All the best to young forward, Ethan Ennis, who has agreed a move to League One side Stockport County.



We wish him all the best with his next step ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2026

Ennis branded "a really exciting addition" for Stockport

Meanwhile, Stockport recruitment director Jonathan Smith said: “We’re delighted to bring Ethan to Stockport County. He had an excellent season on loan at Fleetwood last year where he was playing consistently and performing at a high level.

“Ethan is a very quick and direct player. He wants to get at opponents, attack space and make things happen, and we feel his attributes fit really well with the way we want to play.

“Ethan was initially made available to us on a loan basis, so to be able to turn that into a permanent deal feels like a real coup for the club. We’ve had a number of conversations with him and, a few weeks ago, Ethan came to the Preston game with me so he could see first-hand our style, structure and the environment we’re creating here.

“We’re delighted that, having had that opportunity to see the club for himself, Ethan chose Stockport County as his permanent home. We’re really looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his development.”

Ennis has left Man United with a record of 13 goals and three assists in 26 appearances for the club's Under-21s.