Marcus Rashford transfer latest: Could Man United forward make spectacular Barcelona return?

Barcelona have reportedly not ruled out what would be a spectacular return for Marcus Rashford in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Rashford spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The Catalan outfit had the chance to sign the Manchester United forward on a permanent basis for £26m earlier this summer, but the club decided against a transfer.

Rashford has since returned to Man United, and the England international made his Red Devils return off the bench in Saturday's pre-season clash with AC Milan.

The 28-year-old is currently preparing for the new season at Man United, and he could be on the bench for the team's opening match of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

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Barcelona 'in contact' with Rashford's representatives

However, there remain question marks surrounding Rashford's future.

At least two clubs from Turkey are said to be monitoring the situation, while according to TEAMtalk, Barcelona have not completely ruled out a move.

The report claims that the La Liga champions remain in contact with Rashford's representatives, as a spectacular return to Camp Nou is considered.

Barcelona have sold Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, while Robert Lewandowski left on a free transfer at the end of June.

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Barcelona are currently short at centre-forward

The club have added three attackers to their squad this summer in the shape of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu, but another first-team option, Roony Bardghji, is out with a long-term injury.

Barcelona remain hopeful of signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid, but the Red and Whites have continued to insist that the Argentina international will not leave this summer, and it is a very complicated deal for a number of reasons.

Should Alvarez stay at Atletico, Barcelona could allegedly make an attempt to re-sign Rashford in the final stages of the summer market.

Rashford has a contract with Man United until the summer of 2028, and it is understood that the Red Devils are unwilling to discuss another loan deal.