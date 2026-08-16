Marcus Rashford: Does the returning winger have a future at Man Utd after "huge threat" claim?

Marcus Rashford made his first appearance for Manchester United since December 2024 this weekend, coming on as a substitute in a 4-2 pre-season defeat to AC Milan.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona after a falling out with Ruben Amorim, who was in charge of the Red Devils at the time.

The winger largely impressed in Spain, making 28 goal contributions in 49 games across all competitions, and memorably scored a free kick in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid that secured Barcelona's La Liga title.

However, the club decided not to activate his option to buy and signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead.

Rashford has been linked with several other teams this summer, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but there is every chance that the 28-year-old could remain at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford: What does the future hold?

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Rashford looked sharp when he came on against AC Milan and his loan spell at Barcelona appears to have done him a world of good.

It is also worth noting that United are a very different team than they were when Rashford left, with Michael Carrick having replaced Amorim in the dugout.

Rashford's ability was never in doubt, the only real question was whether the time was right for a permanent change of scenery, having joined the club when he was just seven years old.

Carrick was non-committal when asked about Rashford's future before the AC Milan game, but admitted the forward "gives us something a little bit different".

Despite the links with a permanent exit, there does not seem to be much concrete interest at the moment but plenty can change between now and transfer deadline day.

Marcus Rashford: Teammates want "huge threat" to stay

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A number of United players have been asked about Rashford's future so far this summer and the overwhelming sentiment from the dressing room is that they want him to stay.

Former captain Harry Maguire branded him a "huge threat" after the AC Milan game, stating: "As players, we hope he stays because if he does, he is a big asset to have. He can improve us for sure. You saw when he came on, he threatened the backline really well. He could have scored.

"He's a huge threat. I've played with Marcus for numerous years and I know that playing against him and playing with him in training is going to help us."

New signing Youri Tielemans added: "You want that type of player in your team that can create at any moment. He can dribble past one, two, three players and then lay off for someone that can score. So to have him fit and ready to go with us would be great."

Full-back Noussair Mazraoui has also hailed Rashford, stating: "We have made some great signings. Rashford has come back, who can also be a big one in this season, if he, of course, does not leave. That's not up to me, of course."

These comments come after it was reported that he has been "absolutely terrific" since joining United's training camp following the World Cup, so it seems there are reasons to be optimistic if Rashford does end up staying at Old Trafford.