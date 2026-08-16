Arsenal vs. Man City lineups confirmed as Mikel Arteta drops major transfer hints in Community Shield XI

Arsenal and Manchester City have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Community Shield showdown at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

The Premier League champions have gone strong for the annual curtain-raiser, and £75m signing Bruno Guimaraes has been named in the starting lineup for his full debut.

The former Newcastle United man came off the bench against Como in midweek and will now join Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield, as one of nine changes from the 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Only Gabriel Magalhaes and Lewis-Skelly keep their spots in the starting XI, and a new-look attack sees Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis join forces.

Martin Odegaard captains the side, with Eberechi Eze on the bench and Ethan Nwaneri not in the squad, while David Raya is also shielded by Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera.

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi were all declared available by Mikel Arteta on Friday, and the trio have been named among the Gunners substitutes.

Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus are other notable absentees from the Arsenal squad; all four players have been linked with moves away in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal vs. Man City: Erling Haaland starts for Sky Blues

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner, DeFodi Images

Meanwhile, Man City manager Enzo Maresca has also named a powerful XI in the Welsh capital, and there is a spot in the side for star striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international did not feature at all in pre-season after his run to the World Cup quarter-finals, but he has been deemed fit enough to make the starting lineup alongside Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.

Doku was also absent in City's summer period, but the Belgian has been thrown back into the deep end due to the absence of Savinho, who was ill earlier this week but is being heavily linked with a Tottenham Hotspur transfer.

Maresca also hands a full debut to £116m signing Elliot Anderson, who links up with Mateo Kovacic in midfield, while Abdukodir Khusanov gets the nod at right-back over Matheus Nunes.

Marc Guehi and Jack Grealish are both on the bench, but the former England's World Cup 2026 teammate Nico O'Reilly is preferred to Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back.

Tijjani Reijnders, Claudio Echeverri and Vitor Reis have all been omitted from Maresca's matchday squad; the former is on the verge of signing for Al-Qadsiah for just over £50m.

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Lewis-Skelly, Guimaraes; Madueke, Havertz, Tzolis

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Merino, Eze, Dowman, Saka, Gyokeres

Man City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Kovacic, Anderson; Semenyo, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Guehi, Marmoush, Cherki, Gonzalez, Grealish, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Lewis