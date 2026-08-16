Arsenal's biggest transfer problem exposed again as meagre Reiss Nelson West Ham fee 'revealed'

Arsenal will supposedly receive just £3m if they sell Reiss Nelson to West Ham United on a permanent deal.

The Hale End graduate - who is currently Arsenal's longest-serving senior male player - is one of several fringe athletes expected to bid farewell before the summer window closes.

Last week, West Ham were reported to be in talks with the Gunners over a swoop for Nelson, who is in the last 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Nelson was nevertheless involved in Arsenal's pre-season friendly contests against Girona and Real Betis, although he is not expected to feature in Sunday's Community Shield showdown with Manchester City.

According to journalist Sami Mokbel - speaking to the LatteFirm podcast - Arsenal and West Ham are "quite close" to a deal, but the Gunners will receive a paltry amount for his services.

Arsenal to receive just £3m for Reiss Nelson?

© Iconsport / PA Images

However, there is still no guarantee that Nelson would join West Ham permanently this summer, as the Hammers could instead negotiate a loan deal and possible free transfer in 2027.

The 26-year-old's salary is another sticking point, as discussions are still ongoing regarding how much West Ham will pay him, and the remainder of the money on his Arsenal contract.

Should all parties overcome those hurdles in the next few days, Nelson to West Ham could accelerate "pretty quickly", Mokbel claims, as the attacker prepares to end a 19-year association with the Gunners.

Nelson arrived at Hale End in 2007 and was once regarded as one of the most promising prospects to emerge from the club's academy, but he has failed to live up to expectations.

The attacker has scored eight goals and set up nine more in 90 Arsenal games, although one of those strikes was the bedlam-inducing late winner in a 3-2 victory against Bournemouth in 2023.

Nelson has also spent time on loan at Feyenoord, Hoffenheim, Fulham and Brentford while contracted to Arsenal, but he was limited to just 14 games for the latter last season.

Same old problems for Arsenal in transfer market

© Imago

Arsenal being unable to generate suitable fees for out-of-favour players in the transfer market is their biggest summertime problem, and one that is evidently still alive and well.

Nelson's contract situation and lack of significant contributions over the past couple of seasons undoubtedly harm his value, but he is approaching what should be the prime of his career at 26 years old, is versatile and has showcased an ability to find the net when the opportunity arises.

Thanks to the sales of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville, West Ham are not short on money, and Arsenal should not be letting a player of Nelson's calibre depart for just £3m.

Tottenham Hotspur could receive over double that amount for Manor Solomon - who has coincidentally joined West Ham for £5m plus £2m in add-ons - while Chelsea could receive over £40m from Aston Villa for Alejandro Garnacho.

Arsenal have long been seen as an extremely poor selling club, and deals such as this one are doing the Gunners' reputation no favours in that regard.