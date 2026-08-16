Coventry City transfer news: Sky Blues 'set to sign' 19-year-old Fenerbahce starlet in £21m deal

Coventry City are allegedly closing in on the signing of Fenerbahce winger Sidiki Cherif.

On Saturday evening, a report emerged which suggested that the Sky Blues were on the brink of adding a proven Premier League forward to their squad.

That would represent a significant signing for Frank Lampard, who has largely acquired players without experience of England's top flight.

With Coventry in line to add a seventh player to their squad, the assumption was that targeting the loan market would now be a priority.

However, as per Foot Mercato, the 2025-26 Championship winners are on the verge of adding a starlet to their senior ranks.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Who is Coventry target Sidiki Cherif?

The report alleges that Cherif is on the verge of finalising a big-money transfer to the CBS Arena.

Cherif, who is just 19 years of age, will reportedly cost in the region of €24.5m (£20.95m) and will pen a five-year contract.

A versatile attacker who can play on the flank and down the centre, Cherif spent the second half of last season on loan at Fenerbahce, who had the obligation of finalising a permanent transfer.

Three goals and one assist were contributed from 17 appearances across all competitions, with Cherif having previously come through the Angers academy system.

Four goals came from 36 outings for the French side, that quartet of strikes being netted in 19 Ligue 1 outings during 2025-26.

© Imago

Are Coventry adopting the right transfer policy?

While there is excitement over some of Coventry's transfer business, Gustavo Hamer and Loum Tchaouna are the only fresh faces to the squad with Premier League experience.

That said, their game time for Sheffield United and Burnley both came during relegation campaigns.

From the outside, many will feel that Lampard needs more established top-flight players if Coventry are to be competitive this season.

Cherif has the profile of someone for the future, rather than the now, and it is a substantial financial outlay for a player who seems unlikely to be a regular starter.