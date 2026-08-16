Preview: Dinamo Zagreb vs Viking FK - prediction, team news, lineups

Just one step away from the league phase, Dinamo Zagreb and Viking FK will get their Champions League playoff under way on Tuesday, when the clubs clash at Stadion Maksimir.

Dinamo are aiming to qualify for the second time in three seasons, while Norwegian champions Viking have never reached the group phase of Europe's top competition.

Match preview

Targeting their 10th appearance in the Champions League group or league phase, Dinamo took another step towards that goal last week by completing a comfortable 7-1 aggregate win over Kauno Zalgiris.

After cruising to a five-goal victory in Zagreb, a 2-1 win in Lithuania secured progress from the third round - and rather less dramatically than their tie in round two.

Mario Kovacevic's men found themselves 3-1 down on aggregate during the second leg against Thun, before they bravely fought back and forced extra time, in which Moris Valincic produced a 112th-minute winner.

Crowned Croatian champions for the 26th time last term - adding the cup for yet another domestic double - Dinamo have made an unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Having seen off Slaven on the HNL's opening matchday, they beat Rudes 4-0 on Friday evening, with Dion Drena Beljo helping himself to a double.

Croatia's most successful club now aim to progress further in Europe, and precedent certainly suggests that they can: to date, Dinamo have won all but three of their last 24 Champions League qualifying ties and are unbeaten at home to Norwegian visitors.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

By contrast with their hosts, Viking's continental pedigree is more modest: this is their first Champions League campaign since 1992, when they were beaten by Barcelona in the first round.

Indeed, the Norwegian side have lost all seven previous two-legged European ties, while reaching a group stage only once - in the 2005-06 UEFA Cup.

Since then, all four attempts have ended in qualifying, including a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League this time last year.

Nonetheless, Viking earned their shot at the big time by springing one of several shocks in European title races last season, ending Bodo/Glimt's domestic dominance by topping the Eliteserien.

Led by sporting director Erik Nevland and joint head coaches Bjarte Lunde Aarsheim and Morten Jensen, the Stavanger club finally ended a 34-year wait for glory by finishing with seven consecutive wins.

Now deep into the 2026 season, they currently trail leaders Bodo by a point; Friday's 2-1 loss to former Champions League regulars Rosenborg was just their third defeat in 17 league games.

Dinamo Zagreb Champions League form:

D

W

W

W

Dinamo Zagreb form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Viking FK form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Dinamo coach Kovacevic must do without goalkeeper Ivan Filipovic, who is suspended after being sent off last week in Lithuania, so Ivan Nevistic is expected to deputise.

Beljo has started the new campaign in fine form, scoring five goals across all competitions, and is set to lead the line once again; providing support for the big striker, Lukas Kacavenda has scored in his last three matches.

While Aleks Stojakovic is still sidelined with a foot injury, both Matteo Perez Vinlof and Luka Stojkovic returned to the bench against Rudes and should now be fully fit.

Meanwhile, Viking will be missing Danish defender Anders Baertelsen, who broke a foot in training earlier this month; Veton Berisha is also a doubt.

Jesper Daland recently signed on loan from Cardiff City and is likely to deputise for Baertelsen at centre-back.

Club captain Zlatko Tripic has reached double figures for both goals and assists in each of the past three seasons, and the winger's last-gasp penalty recently clinched victory over Sarpsborg.

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Nevistic; Valincic, Dominguez, McKenna, Goda; Stojkovic, Misic, Zajc; Lisica, Beljo, Orsic

Viking FK possible starting lineup:

Ostbo; Bjorshol, Stensness, Daland, Auklend; Askildsen, Kvia-Ekeskog, Alte; Tripic, Christiansen, Austbo

We say: Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Viking FK

Undefeated this season, Dinamo reached the Europa League's knockout rounds last term and have won the home leg in 11 of their last 17 UEFA ties.

Viking, meanwhile, are relative rookies in Europe, so they could have a mountain to climb ahead of the second leg in Stavanger.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.