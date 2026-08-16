Transfer news and rumours today: Joao Palhinha to Newcastle update, Sunderland agree £25.7m deal

Newcastle United are said to have reignited their interest in Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha following a breakdown in talks with Aston Villa.

The former Fulham enforcer has returned to the Bundesliga champions following a mixed loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur, who were initially expected to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the 2025-26 season.

However, a long-term stay in the capital did not materialise for Palhinha, but the Portugal international is nevertheless deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena.

Villa attempted to bring Palhinha to the West Midlands, but negotiations ultimately collapsed, and the Daily Mail reports that Newcastle are now back in for the 31-year-old.

The Magpies have not only lost Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes this summer, but also Joelinton, who is expected to spend a number of weeks on the sidelines with a recent injury.

Palhinha scored five goals in 33 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season and is in the final two years of his Bayern contract.

PSG confirm Mika Godts signing amid Bradley Barcola to Liverpool links

Across the channel, European champions Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of Belgian winger Mika Godts on a five-year contract.

The 2005-born protege has made the switch from Ajax following an extraordinary 2025-26 Eredivisie season, in which he provided 29 goal involvements from 32 matches.

PSG have forked out £38.5m to sign Godts, who singled out three club chiefs in his first interview as a Parisians player, saying: "I feel incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world.

"I can’t wait to pull on this shirt and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters. I’ll give my all on the pitch to repay the faith placed in me by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique."

Godts is one of six new players to join the Champions League holders' ranks this summer, alongside Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche, Lucas Digne, Khalil Ayari and Alessandro Longoni.

The Belgium international arrives at a time when Liverpool are pulling out all the stops to sign Bradley Barcola, whose hopes of an exit from PSG have received a major boost thanks to the Godts signing.

Sunderland reach 'verbal agreement' for Ligue 1 full-back

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Sticking with Ligue 1 comings and goings, Sunderland are said to have struck a verbal agreement to sign Toulouse left-back Dayann Methalie.

The 20-year-old has risen through the Violets youth ranks since joining their academy system in 2014 and enjoyed a breakthrough Ligue 1 campaign last term, scoring two goals and setting up two more in 27 appearances.

Methalie also won his first four caps for France's Under-21 side last autumn and netted two goals on his debut - a 6-0 thumping of the Faroe Islands - before also providing an assist in a 6-1 win over Estonia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland will pay an upfront fee of €28m (£23.9m) for the 6ft 2in defender, which could rise to €30m (£25.7m) through performance-related add-ons.

Methalie has now been booked in for his medical at the Stadium of Light, where he will compete with Ligue 1 winner Reinildo Mandava for the left-back spot.

The 20-year-old can also function as a centre-back and left wing-back and will follow the experienced Thomas Meunier to Sunderland for the 2026-27 season.

Joe Gelhardt returns to Hull City as contract length revealed

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Elsewhere in the Premier League, Hull City have announced the permanent capture of striker Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United.

The 24-year-old has spent the past 18 months on loan with the Tigers and played a critical role in their successful promotion push last season, registering 15 goals and five assists in the Championship.

Gelhardt netted 14 second-tier strikes in the regular season, before also scoring Hull's second in their 2-0 win over Millwall in the second leg of their playoff semi-final.

The attacker has now returned to the MKM Stadium on a four-year contract until 2030, and Hull are understood to have paid £6.5m for his services.

"I’m over the moon," Gelhardt told the official Hull website. "It’s been a great 18 months playing here – I’ve loved every minute of it. Since the season ended, I knew exactly where I wanted to be. Thankfully, it’s happened."

Gelhardt's return to Hull brings an end to his six-year association with Leeds, whom he struck just three goals for in 57 appearances.