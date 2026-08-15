Preview: Corinthians vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

Corinthians host Cruzeiro at Neo Quimica Arena in round 23 of the current Brasileiro campaign.

This is a direct mid-table clash between two closely matched sides. Corinthians sit seventh with 32 points, while Cruzeiro are fifth with 33 points.

Timao also have their attention divided, with the Copa Libertadores looming as they prepare to host Rosario Central in the second leg of the round of 16.

Match preview

Corinthians come into the clash with Cruzeiro after a turbulent week on and off the pitch. Last time out, they drew 0-0 with Rosario Central in Argentina in the Libertadores match where midfielder Allan was sent off in the 34th minute. Down to ten men, they sat back, held on for the draw, but failed to create chances.

Off the pitch, recent days have seen delayed wage payments and the confirmed departure of Memphis Depay, who opted not to renew his contract. Corinthians are seventh with 32 points (8W, 8D, 6L), moving up two places after a 2-0 win over Bragantino.

With the second leg of the Libertadores round of 16 set for Thursday at Neo Quimica Arena, head coach Fernando Diniz faces a dilemma: rest starters with continental knockout football in mind, or go full strength against a Cruzeiro side just one point ahead in the standings.

The head-to-head record against Cruzeiro adds to the anxiety. Across the last 15 meetings in Serie A and the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians have won only four, drawn four, and lost seven. Their recent record at Neo Quimica Arena is also poor: their last meeting at the stadium, in Serie A 2025, ended in a 2-1 win for Raposa.

With their focus split between the Brasileiro and Libertadores, and missing Yuri Alberto, Memphis, and the suspended Allan, Corinthians face Cruzeiro under difficult circumstances. The risk of Diniz resting key players is real and could further weaken a squad already managing physical and emotional fatigue.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Cruzeiro travel to Sao Paulo in contrasting form. A Raposa are unbeaten in five (three wins, two draws) and sit fifth with 33 points, one ahead of Corinthians.

Artur Jorge’s squad is youthful by design: in attack, Arroyo and Kaique Kenji are both 20, while Kaio Jorge is 24. The average age of the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Flamengo in the Libertadores was just 24.9.

This youth is partly out of necessity. Injuries to Gabriel Pec and Sinisterra prompted emergency signings: Joao Costa (21), Wesley (20), and Lucho Rodriguez (23) were brought in to reinforce the attack.

Despite inexperience, Cruzeiro have delivered: across their last 104 official matches, they have won 50%, showing stability despite constant roster turnover.

A depleted Corinthians side distracted by continental knockout action faces an unbeaten Cruzeiro team on a five-match streak and with a one-point advantage.

Diniz must manage two huge games in four days, but Cruzeiro arrive in Itaquera with sharper focus, greater depth, and historical momentum. The scenario favours Raposa to leave Sao Paulo with all three points.

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

Corinthians form (all competitions):

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Yuri Alberto remains out for Corinthians. Andre, Labyad, Vitinho, and Kayke are also sidelined by injury.

Lingard, Kaue Vinicius, Kaio Cesar, Bidu, Garro, and Hugo Souza are all one yellow card away from suspension.

Cruzeiro are without Kaique Kenji after he picked up a third yellow card against Mirassol. Neyser Villarreal is out with a muscle injury, while Sinisterra continues his recovery from a thigh problem.

Gabriel Pec and Cassio complete the list of absentees for the Minas Gerais club.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Gabriel, Henrique, Bidu; Allan, Raniele, Bidon; Garro; Cesar, Raul

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Bruno, Jonathan, Rojas; Romero, Gerson; Arroyo, Pereira, Wesley; Jorge

We say: Corinthians 0-1 Cruzeiro

Having avoided defeat to Corinthians for nearly a year, Cruzeiro are expected to exploit their opponent's flaws, open the scoring, and manage their advantage. A Raposa have the tools to control the match and claim all three points.

Corinthians, meanwhile, carry several players on yellow cards and face crucial fixtures ahead. With the second leg of the Libertadores round of 16 against Rosario Central just days away, Diniz may choose to protect key players and prioritise continental competition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.