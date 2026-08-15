Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola to 'accelerate' plans for PSG’s Bradley Barcola as timeline of £100m bid revealed

Liverpool will accelerate plans to buy Bradley Barcola now that Paris Saint-Germain have bought Mika Godts, the newest report has revealed.

The Merseysiders will face Como twice on Sunday, with those matches representing the club's final friendlies before the start of the Premier League season.

Andoni Iraola has now seen his entire squad in training, though his side are still understaffed in the forward line following the exit of Mohamed Salah and the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike.

PSG winger Barcola has been linked with a move to Anfield for months, but there has reportedly been a significant difference between the two clubs in terms of valuation.

Journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin has claimed that Liverpool will make an offer to PSG next week for Barcola, with the Reds planning to accelerate their efforts to sign the 23-year-old now that the French side have signed attacker Godts.

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How will Liverpool line up with Bradley Barcola at Anfield?

Barcola has predominantly played on the left side of attack during his career, and if the Reds spend in excess of £100m on his signature, then it would be surprising if Iraola viewed him as a right-winger.

Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha will likely share minutes on the right flank, and they could fill in for Barcola whenever the 23-year-old is injured or rested.

BRADLEY BARCOLA PSG STATS IN 2025-26 (LIGUE 1) Matches: 29 Starts: 21 Goals: 11 Assists: 1 Key Passes per Game: 1.3 Successful Dribbles per Game: 1.2

The PSG forward also has experience operating as a number nine, and his relentless running has caused havoc in opposition defences in the past.

If Alexander Isak is ruled out for any prolonged period, then Iraola could use Barcola up front, with one of Cody Gakpo, Munoz or Ngumoha then deployed on the left.

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What else do Liverpool need in the transfer market?

While Barcola would be a strong addition, the club will have to make more attacking additions if they decide to sell Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ibrahim Mbaye has been linked, though the 18-year-old is relatively inexperienced at the top level, so it will be important to not overpay for the youngster.

Curtis Jones has frequently been linked to Inter Milan, and should his sale materialise, then signing a midfielder must be seen as a priority.

However, if reports are to be believed, then there is a chance that Liverpool are prepared to trust Trey Nyoni with a significant role in the first-team squad, but relying on the 19-year-old to replace Jones would be risky.