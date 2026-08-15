Arsenal transfer news: Buyer 'finalising' £43m deal for star as Mikel Arteta looks to fund Victor Osimhen Galatasaray deal

Galatasaray are doing everything they can to finalise a deal for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners will take on Manchester City on Sunday in the Community Shield, and though they will enter that clash as Premier League champions, some supporters are concerned about the strength of the club's attack.

Mikel Arteta's side have failed to sign the likes of Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior, and there have been suggestions that the Londoners have struggled to finance key deals.

Raising funds could be important if Arsenal are to make additions, but while forward Martinelli was subject of a £43m bid from Galatasaray earlier this week, no progress has been reported since news first broke.

Football Insider claim that while the winger would prefer to stay with Arsenal, the Turkish side are doing everything they can to finalise a deal.

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Gabriel Martinelli to Galatasaray: Should Mikel Arteta sell winger?

Arsenal will naturally look at other deals completed this summer like Antony Gordon's £70m move to Barcelona and argue that they could ask for a similar fee.

However, Martinelli only scored one Premier League goal last season in 30 games, and he has in fact netted just 15 times in his last 98 top-flight matches.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2025-26) Matches: 30 Starts: 11 Goals: 1 Assists: 4 Key Passes per Game: 0.4 Successful Dribblers per Game: 0.7

The Brazilian is only 25 and could improve with creative passers in deeper areas, something that Arsenal have lacked since the exit of Granit Xhaka in 2023, but continuing to persist with the winger as a regular starter would be risky.

Arteta's side have struggled to complete deals for some of their priority targets this summer, and if selling Martinelli would help the Gunners land a marquee attacker, then Galatasaray's £43m offer should be seriously considered.

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Arsenal transfer targets: Gabriel Martinelli out, Victor Osimhen in?

The Londoners are thought to be keen on striker Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray, and the 27-year-old would likely be far more attainable than someone like Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal only scored 71 Premier League goals last term, so signing the striker would boost their squad significantly, though selling Martinelli and not replacing him with a winger would leave the Gunners short of senior options out wide.

Noni Madueke can play on both flanks, while Christos Tzolis will almost certainly be used across the frontline, but Arteta may have to rely more on Max Dowman, and it remains to be seen if the 16-year-old is ready to play a significant role in the first team next term.