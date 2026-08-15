Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Racing de Santander vs. Villarreal

Today's La Liga predictions include Villarreal's clash with Racing de Santander, and a contest between Espanyol and Levante.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Racing de Santander will begin life back in Spain's top flight with a contest against Villarreal at Campos de Sport de El Sardinero on Sunday afternoon.

The Green and Whites are the reigning Segunda Division champions, which saw them secure promotion back to this level, while Villarreal finished third in La Liga last term.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-2 Villarreal

This is a tough start for Racing given that Villarreal were the third-best team in the league last season. We are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the Yellow Submarine should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Racing de Santander vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Espanyol and Levante will begin their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns with a meeting at RCDE Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, while Levante ended the campaign in 16th, level on points with 18th-placed Mallorca.

We say: Espanyol 2-1 Levante

Home advantage could be key in this match, with Espanyol potentially shading a close game in order to begin their 2026-27 campaign with all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups