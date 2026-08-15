Liverpool vs. Como: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Reds' pre-season friendly double-header

With their Premier League opener just a week away, Liverpool are set to face Como in a friendly double-header on Sunday.

The Reds were beaten 3-2 by Monaco in Andoni Iraola's first home match in charge last time out, and the boss will be hoping to see more consistency from his squad this weekend.

As for Cesc Fabregas's Como, they pushed Premier League champions Arsenal hard on Wednesday, but fell to a 4-3 penalty-shootout defeat after the match itself ended 1-1.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Liverpool face Como on Sunday.

What time does Liverpool vs. Como kick off?

The behind-closed-doors game kicks off at 11:30am, while the friendly match in front of the fans gets underway at 6:00pm.

Where is Liverpool vs. Como being played?

Liverpool will welcome Como to the AXA Training Centre in the morning, before facing the Serie A side at Anfield in the afternoon.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Como in the UK

TV channels

Both of these friendlies will be broadcast live on LFCTV, a premium channel that costs an additional £7 per month via Sky and Virgin TV.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live on Liverpool's All Red Video service, which is available for £4.99 per month and features a 14-day free trial.

Highlights

The Merseysiders' goals will be posted by the LFC X (formerly twitter) account, before highlights are uploaded to the Liverpool FC YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Como?

Sunday's friendlies will mark Liverpool's final action of the summer before their Premier League campaign kicks off against Newcastle United on August 23.

Iraola's side have shown glimpses of their potential in pre-season, but the squad is still getting to grips with the new manager's demands, and the Reds have struggled to maintain their levels across a full 90-minute contest so far.

With that in mind, the hosts' endurance will be put to the test in Sunday's double-header, which will serve as good preparation for the intensity of next weekend's showdown at St James' Park.

Meanwhile, Como are building towards their own league opener against Udinese next Saturday, and a strong showing against Champions League-level opposition would give the club a major boost.

Fabregas's men may be the underdogs on paper, but they were competitive against Arsenal in their most recent clash, and are yet to lose any of their five friendlies outright this summer.