Chelsea transfer news: Jamie Gittens speculation addressed in Fenerbahce statement

Fenerbahce have officially denied any interest in signing Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens.

With the likes of Nathan Ake, Mason Greenwood and Romelu Lukaku having all been added to the Turkish giants' squad, Fenerbahce are formulating a team which should challenge for silverware in 2026-27.

However, it appears that the Super Lig club are not finished in the transfer market, the latest suggestion being that Gittens is on their radar.

Given the influx of talent that has arrived at Stamford Bridge, it is questionable whether the England Under-21 international will remain with the Blues.

Nevertheless, if their statement is anything to go by, Fenerbahce will not be signing the former Borussia Dortmund star.

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Fenerbahce address Gittens speculation

In an official response on Saturday, Fenerbahce chiefs dismissed speculation linking them with an approach for Gittens.

The statement read: "Reports circulating in some media outlets today regarding our club's interest in Chelsea FC player Jamie Gittens are completely unfounded and do not reflect the truth.

"We once again clearly state that attempts to manipulate Fenerbahçe Sports Club through false transfer claims and artificially created agendas will have no effect.

"Fenerbahçe conducts its sporting structure, transfer policy, and future planning in all branches, especially football, in accordance with its own strategy, needs, and established programs.

"Therefore, we expect this approach of using our club's name to create public opinion and steer Fenerbahçe towards certain directions to cease.

"Our sole focus right now is our match against Gençlerbirliği in the first week of the Trendyol Super League.

"We respectfully request that our great Fenerbahçe fans disregard such unfounded news and continue their support for our teams only by considering the statements made through our club's official channels."

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Will Gittens leave Chelsea in summer transfer window?

Gittens was provided with a brief cameo appearance from the substitutes' bench as Chelsea beat Real Sociedad in a friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The fact that he featured and the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap were left out of Xabi Alonso's squad would seem to suggest that he is higher up the pecking order than those three players.

That said, since impressing in the opening two pre-season games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, Gittens has made minimal impact.

Much may depend on whether there is any interest in Gittens, who could benefit from a loan stint at a Premier League club having not made a competitive appearance since January.