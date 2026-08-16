Arsenal injury news: William Saliba update after surgery 'decision'

Arsenal defender William Saliba may reportedly return from a back injury after the next international break.

The Gunners are currently preparing to take on Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield in Cardiff.

However, Mikel Arteta will be without the services of Saliba, who has been sidelined since sustaining a back injury while representing France at the World Cup.

When providing an official update earlier this week, Arteta said of Saliba: "Wilo, as we all know, it's more a long-term injury."

Nevertheless, as per BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel, who was speaking on The Daily Grind, Arsenal are aware of a timeline for Saliba's return.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Arsenal aware of Saliba timeline

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Mokbel said: "What I was told during the World Cup, if William Saliba was to have surgery, it would have been four to five months out.

"Thankfully for Arsenal, they managed to avoid that length of time, but I think we’re still looking at a minimum of two to three months.”

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

How many games could Saliba miss?

Prior to the international break, which commences towards the end of September, Arsenal play five Premier League matches.

They are against Coventry City, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

There will also be one game in the League Phase of the Champions League, and an EFL Cup third round tie.

Including the Community Shield, Saliba stands to miss eight competitive Arsenal fixtures, but the two-to-three month timeline currently gives him a chance of returning for the Premier League game with Leeds United.

Before a potential fixture rescheduling for television purposes, that match is currently set for October 10.