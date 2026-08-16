Man City transfer news: Barcelona 'believe' this amount will seal Rodri signing

Barcelona are reportedly expecting to seal the signing of Manchester City midfielder Rodri over the coming days.

Since it became clear that the World Cup winner wants to move to Camp Nou, a scenario has ensued where the Catalan giants are attempting to negotiate a deal with the Premier League giants.

There will also be an awareness at both clubs that it would be beneficial for Man City to agree terms as soon as possible if they wish to use the generated funds to sign Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez.

Ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal, Enzo Maresca acknowledged that Rodri would play no part in Cardiff due to having recently undergone back surgery.

Nevertheless, as per AS, it appears that Barcelona chiefs want to get Rodri through the door before he is available for Man City.

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What is Barcelona's latest Rodri bid?

According to the report, Barcelona have submitted an offer that is more than £60m.

The La Liga champions are of the opinion that Man City will decide to accept their latest proposal.

Barcelona also have a four-year contract ready for the Spain star to sign should Man City give the green light.

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Could Man City reject new Rodri bid?

As already noted, it is arguable whether Man City should continue to play hardball over a fee for Rodri at this point.

With Tijjani Reijnders in line to leave the Etihad Stadium for over £50m, Maresca is aware that he requires reinforcements for central midfield.

Assuming that all reports are correct, the aim is to sign Fernandez and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi once Rodri and Reijnders have been sold.

At this point in time, Maresca will be aiming for a settled squad as soon as possible, and Rodri is unlikely to represent Man City while such a notable bid from Barcelona is on the table.