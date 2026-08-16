Aston Villa transfer news: Juventus Emiliano Martinez offer 'revealed' amid Zion Suzuki speculation

Juventus have reportedly made an offer of £8.5m for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Speculation over the future of the Argentina international has persisted throughout the summer transfer window.

At one stage, it appeared that the 33-year-old would be remaining at Villa Park for at least another campaign.

However, a report on Saturday emerged which suggested that Villa were attempting to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The Japan international had initially been in line to sign for Paris Saint-Germain, albeit not as first choice.

© Imago / Sportimage

Aston Villa receive Martinez bid from Juventus

According to Sky Sports News, Juventus have made a formal bid for Martinez in an effort to tempt Villa into a sale.

The Italian giants are said to have put forward a proposal worth £6m as a fixed fee with a further £2.5m coming in add-ons.

While it is claimed that Juventus are close to meeting Villa's valuation of Martinez, the offer is not expected to be accepted.

Negotiations for Martinez are likely to continue over the coming days, particularly when Villa seemingly intend on trying to get a deal for Suzuki over the line.

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Aston Villa need quick Martinez resolution

Although Villa gave a good account of themselves in a 2-1 UEFA Super Cup final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, they are not in ideal shape ahead of 2026-27.

A number of injuries to new signings and players still getting up to speed after appearances in the World Cup knockout stages means that Unai Emery is lacking numbers ahead of their Premier League opener with Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.

Second-choice Marco Bizot is in line to start that game, but Villa could benefit from finding a resolution with regards to Martinez when they require some stability.