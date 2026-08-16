Liverpool transfer news: PSG confirm Bradley Barcola decision as Reds 'line up' bid

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Bradley Barcola is in the squad for tonight's French Super Cup clash with Lens amid ongoing links with Liverpool.

The France international's proposed move to Anfield is turning into one of the sagas of the summer, and one that is expected to accelerate further in the coming days and weeks,

Liverpool are supposedly set to bid for Barcola next week, now that PSG have confirmed the signing of Mika Godts from Ajax, adding to an attacking setup also bolstered by the arrival of Maghnes Akliouche.

While the transfer mill has been swirling, Barcola is yet to play a single minute for PSG this summer, having been granted an extended break after helping France reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in PSG's 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup, as Desire Doue, Akliouche and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were given the nod up front instead.

Bradley Barcola included in PSG squad for Lens match

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet/Icon Sport

Barcola could earn his first minutes since the World Cup on Sunday, though, having been named in Les Parisiens' 23-man selection for the annual curtain-raiser.

Whether Barcola is promoted to the starting lineup is another question entirely, though, as Kvaratskhelia, Doue, Akliouche, Ousmane Dembele and Ibrahim Mbaye are also present in the matchday squad.

PSG's asking price for Barcola was reported to have been a gigantic £145m earlier this summer, and the European champions are seemingly yet to relent on their mammoth valuation.

However, Liverpool are not expected to face any issues discussing personal terms with Barcola, who has refused the chance to sign a new PSG deal beyond the summer of 2028.

The Frenchman has provided 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances for Les Parisiens, including 25 strikes over the past two Ligue 1 campaigns.

What's the latest on Ibrahim Mbaye?

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

Liverpool fans would have also noticed the inclusion of Mbaye in PSG's Trophee des Champions squad, as Barcola's fellow winger is also being tipped to head elsewhere this summer.

Also out of contract in just under two years' time, the Senegal international is apparently valued at £45m by PSG, making him a cut-price alternative to the £145m-rated Barcola.

Mbaye has apparently earmarked Liverpool as his preferred destination for a summer move, although Manchester United recently joined the race to bring the teenager to the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Mbaye, who memorably scored against France for Senegal in their World Cup 2026 group-stage opener.