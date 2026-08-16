Preview: Internacional vs Remo - prediction, team news, lineups

Internacional host Remo at Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre on Monday in the final fixture of the 23rd round of the 2026 Brazilian Championship, with both sides battling to avoid relegation.

The hosts sit 16th with 23 points, just one point and two places above the visitors, who occupy 19th with 22 points, and with so little separating the teams, the encounter could have significant consequences at the bottom of the table.

Match preview

Internacional are looking to build some momentum in Serie A under Paulo Pezzolano after an inconsistent campaign that has yielded five wins, eight draws and nine defeats from 22 matches.

The Colorado will take confidence from recent results, having reached the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians and held league leaders Palmeiras to a goalless draw away from home.

However, their priority now is to turn that improved form into three points at Beira-Rio and create some breathing room above the relegation zone.

Pezzolano's side have struggled for consistency in front of goal and will need greater attacking precision against a Remo defence that is likely to sit deep for long periods.

The hosts are expected to look for opportunities down the flanks, with their pace in wide areas potentially key to breaking through the visitors' defensive structure.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Remo, meanwhile, arrive in Porto Alegre desperate for points as they attempt to climb out of the relegation zone, with Leo Conde's side having recorded five wins, seven draws and 10 defeats this season, leaving them two points from safety.

The visitors are likely to rely on quick counter-attacks, with their ability to exploit the space behind opposing full-backs one of their main attacking weapons; however, their defensive organisation away from home remains a major concern, particularly against an Internacional side expected to enjoy the majority of possession.

The first meeting between the teams this season ended in a 1-1 draw in Para, and another closely contested encounter could be expected given their respective positions in the table.

However, the stakes are particularly high for Internacional, who would drop into the relegation zone with defeat on Monday, while Remo know that victory would see them leapfrog their opponents and potentially move closer to safety.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Remo Brasileiro form:

Remo form (all competitions):

Team News

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Internacional have received a boost with Rodrigo Villagra returning to full fitness after recovering from discomfort in his left thigh. The midfielder is expected to return to the starting XI.

However, Pezzolano will be without goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, midfielder Thiago Maia and forwards Duplexe Tchamba and Kayky.

Alan Patrick remains the main creative outlet for the hosts, while Vitinho and Johan Carbonero are expected to provide pace and directness from the flanks.

Remo welcome back defender Ze Ivaldo after he completed his suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. Marlon is expected to start at left-back in place of Maik, who is sidelined with a muscle injury.

Jaja Silva leads Remo's scoring charts with six goals this season and should start alongside Yago Pikachu and Alef Manga in attack.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Gomes, Mercado, Maripan, Bahia; Henrique, Villagra, Patrick; Vitinho, Bernabei, Johan Carbonero

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Alexandre, Ze Ivaldo, Marllon, Marlon; Welison, Picco, Ze Ricardo; Pikachu, Silva, Manga

We say: Internacional 1-0 Remo

Internacional's home advantage and greater individual quality should give Pezzolano's side the edge in a crucial relegation battle.

Alan Patrick's creativity could prove decisive against a Remo defence that has struggled for consistency away from home, while the visitors' reliance on counter-attacks may leave them with limited opportunities to threaten.

We expect Internacional to dominate possession and eventually find a way through, securing a narrow victory that could provide valuable breathing room above the relegation zone.

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