Transfer news and rumours today: Fulham 'talks', Aston Villa's Emi Martinez replacement, Crystal Palace's forward target

Fulham have opened talks with Atalanta BC for right-back Raoul Bellanova, the newest report has claimed.

The new Premier League season is set to begin next week, and the Cottagers will start their campaign on August 24 against Chelsea.

Boss Alvaro Arbeloa will have hoped for an easier start to life at Craven Cottage, especially as his squad is arguably understaffed.

Seven players have left the club, either for free like Harry Wilson or for modest fees like Sasa Lukic, while four players have been signed so far.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Fulham are engaged in talks with Atalanta for Bellanova, who predominantly plays as a right-back, though other clubs in Italy and abroad are interested too.

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Aston Villa transfer news: Emi Martinez replacement

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has agreed to join Aston Villa., with talks between the two clubs now advanced, the newest report has revealed.

Unai Emery's side will play their first Premier League game of 2026-27 against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 23, but the makeup of his squad could still change considerably.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has consistently been linked with an exit to Juventus, who are reported to have made an improved offer for the 33-year-old.

Should the veteran be sold, Emery will need an adequate replacement as soon as possible in order to avoid having to field Marco Bizot between the posts.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Villa are advancing in talks with Parma for Suzuki, with the Lions also having an agreement with the shot-stopper himself.

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Crystal Palace are reported to still be in the race for Torino attacker Alieu Eybi Njie despite their initial offer being rejected.

The Eagles are embarking upon a new era under the direction of Pierre Sage, who was appointed as the successor to Oliver Glasner.

One of the areas that Sage could look to address is his forward line, especially as Eberechi Eze was not truly replaced in the summer of 2025.

TuttoSport reveal that Palace's initial offer of €18m (£15.38m) for Torino attacker Njie was not viewed favourably by the club, who were not impressed by the fact the deal was a €2m (£1.71m) loan with a conditional obligation to buy of €8m (£6.84m), with bonuses of €8m.

However, the newspaper claim that a deal is still possible, though Palace may have to agree to sign the winger permanently this window if they wish to bring him to Selhurst Park.