Man United 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Michael Carrick, W12 D3 L2 in the PL (70.6% win rate) First fixture Hull City (A), August 22, MKM Stadium Summer activity Net spend £55m; Andrey Santos from Chelsea the headline arrival Star player Bruno Fernandes, 9 goals, record 21 PL assists in 2025-26 Our prediction Third in the Premier League

Manchester United completed one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent Premier League history in 2025-26, recovering from a dismal first half of the campaign under Ruben Amorim to finish third and secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 2023-24.

The challenge for 2026-27 is whether Michael Carrick's side can sustain that level across 50-plus matches, with European competition adding a layer of squad management that this group has not faced together.

A net spend of £55m in the summer window has brought midfield reinforcements in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo expected to carry the goalscoring burden across a season that includes Champions League football for the first time in three years.

Here, Sports Mole previews Manchester United's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their campaign.

Manchester United 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Man United open their campaign at newly promoted Hull City on August 22, followed by a home date with Ipswich Town a week later, before visiting Everton in gameweek three.

The first Manchester derby arrives as early as gameweek four, with Man City visiting Old Trafford on September 13, the same week Carrick's side begin their Champions League campaign.

That September congestion, with a trip to Craven Cottage sandwiched between the derby and a European group-stage fixture, will test Carrick's squad depth earlier than he would like and could force rotation decisions that were not necessary during last season's comparatively light schedule.

2026-27 Premier League season Manchester United fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 22 Hull City vs Manchester United A MKM Stadium 12:30 August 30 Manchester United vs Ipswich Town H Old Trafford 16:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 6 Everton vs Manchester United A Everton Stadium 14:00 September 13 Manchester United vs Manchester City H Old Trafford 16:30 September 20 Fulham vs Manchester United A Craven Cottage 16:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur H Old Trafford 15:00 October 17 Leeds United vs Manchester United A Elland Road 15:00 October 24 Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth H Old Trafford 15:00 October 31 Chelsea vs Manchester United A Stamford Bridge 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Manchester United vs Aston Villa H Old Trafford 15:00 November 21 Liverpool vs Manchester United A Anfield 15:00 November 28 Manchester United vs Brentford H Old Trafford 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Newcastle United vs Manchester United A St. James' Park 20:00 December 5 Manchester United vs Coventry City H Old Trafford 15:00 December 12 Crystal Palace vs Manchester United A Selhurst Park 15:00 December 19 Arsenal vs Manchester United A Emirates Stadium 15:00 December 26 Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest H Old Trafford 15:00 December 30 Manchester United vs Sunderland H Old Trafford 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United A American Express Stadium 15:00 January 6 Manchester United vs Newcastle United H Old Trafford 20:00 January 16 Aston Villa vs Manchester United A Villa Park 15:00 January 23 Manchester United vs Liverpool H Old Trafford 15:00 January 30 Brentford vs Manchester United A Gtech Community Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Manchester United vs Chelsea H Old Trafford 15:00 February 10 Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion H Old Trafford 20:00 February 20 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United A City Ground 15:00 February 27 Manchester United vs Arsenal H Old Trafford 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 Sunderland vs Manchester United A Stadium of Light 20:00 March 13 Manchester United vs Everton H Old Trafford 15:00 March 20 Manchester City vs Manchester United A Etihad Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Manchester United vs Hull City H Old Trafford 15:00 April 17 Ipswich Town vs Manchester United A Portman Road 15:00 April 24 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace H Old Trafford 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Coventry City vs Manchester United A CBS Arena 15:00 May 8 AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United A Vitality Stadium 15:00 May 15 Manchester United vs Leeds United H Old Trafford 15:00 May 23 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 May 30 Manchester United vs Fulham H Old Trafford 16:00

Manchester United summer 2026 transfer activity

Carrick identified central midfield as the priority area after a second half of 2025-26 that exposed the need for greater depth and quality alongside Kobbie Mainoo, and the club responded with £85m worth of investment in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Santos arrives from Chelsea for £50m after impressing on loan at Strasbourg, and his ability to carry the ball and operate in both defensive and attacking midfield roles gives Carrick options he did not previously have.

The sale of Hojlund to Napoli for £38m accounts for the majority of the club's summer income, and with Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia all departing on free transfers, there has been a noticeable trim of the wage bill.

Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee have been linked with moves away but remained at the club at the time of writing, with both players' futures unresolved heading into the final weeks of the window.

Window closes September 1, 2026 Manchester United summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins Andrey Santos Chelsea £50m Youri Tielemans Aston Villa £35m Tynan Thompson Tottenham £8m Karl Darlow Leeds United Free ▼ Outs Rasmus Hojlund Napoli £38m Jadon Sancho Released Free Casemiro Released Free Tyrell Malacia Released Free Altay Bayindir Celta Vigo Loan Radek Vitek Middlesbrough Undisclosed Sonny Aljofree Rotherham Free Tyler Fredericson Lausanne-Sport Undisclosed Ethan Williams Peterborough Undisclosed Net spend: £55m | Total in: £93m | Total out: £38m

Manchester United 2026-27 squad

Carrick has a first-team squad of around 27 players at his disposal, though the balance of the group leans heavily towards central midfield following the arrivals of Santos and Tielemans.

The forward line is the squad's strongest department, with Sesko, Cunha, Mbeumo and Amad Diallo all proven at Premier League level, while Shea Lacey's emergence from the academy and the £8m signing of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham add further competition on the flanks.

Centre-back depth is the area of greatest concern, with Matthijs de Ligt still recovering from the back surgery he underwent in May and Leny Yoro yet to complete a full Premier League season without interruption.

Rashford's future continues to attract speculation, while Mason Mount faces another season fighting for a regular starting place after an injury-disrupted spell since his arrival from Chelsea in 2023.

Manchester United 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (3) Senne Lammens Tom Heaton Karl Darlow* Defenders (10) Diogo Dalot Noussair Mazraoui Matthijs de Ligt Lisandro Martinez Leny Yoro Harry Maguire Luke Shaw Patrick Dorgu Harry Amass Ayden Heaven Midfielders (9) Bruno Fernandes Kobbie Mainoo Manuel Ugarte Mason Mount Toby Collyer Jack Fletcher Tyler Fletcher Andrey Santos* Youri Tielemans* Forwards (8) Marcus Rashford Matheus Cunha Bryan Mbeumo Benjamin Sesko Amad Diallo Joshua Zirkzee Shea Lacey Tynan Thompson* * Summer 2026 signing | PL squad registration not yet final.

Manchester United 2026-27 predicted starting XI

Carrick is expected to continue with a 4-2-3-1 system that served him well during his 17-game run in 2025-26, with Fernandes operating as the number 10 behind a central striker.

Maguire should partner Martinez at centre-back given De Ligt's ongoing recovery from back surgery, with Dalot at right-back and Shaw on the left, though Dorgu's late-season form and his goal in the Manchester derby give Carrick a genuine alternative on the left flank.

Tielemans is expected to slot straight into the double pivot alongside Mainoo, with Mbeumo and Cunha occupying the wide roles and Sesko leading the line after his 11-goal Premier League return in 2025-26.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Predicted XI (opening day) Manchester United 4-2-3-1 Sesko Cunha Fernandes Mbeumo Tielemans Mainoo Shaw Martinez Maguire Dalot Lammens ST Benjamin Sesko LW Matheus Cunha CAM Bruno Fernandes RW Bryan Mbeumo CDM Youri Tielemans CDM Kobbie Mainoo LB Luke Shaw CB Lisandro Martinez CB Harry Maguire RB Diogo Dalot GK Senne Lammens

Manchester United 2026-27 squad depth

De Ligt's return from back surgery should eventually give Carrick a fourth senior centre-back option alongside Maguire, Martinez and Yoro, with Ayden Heaven also available as an alternative, though the timeline for De Ligt's comeback is not yet confirmed.

Mazraoui and Dorgu provide cover at full-back on either flank, while Harry Amass offers an additional left-sided option after a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2025-26, although he could yet depart.

Santos provides genuine competition in the double pivot behind Tielemans and Mainoo, and the depth of midfield options gives Carrick the flexibility to rotate across Premier League and Champions League fixtures without a significant drop in quality.

Amad offers a direct like-for-like alternative on the right wing, while Lacey and Thompson give Carrick options to rest his wide starters in cup and European group-stage fixtures.

Depth chart Manchester United 4-2-3-1 Sesko Zirkzee / Rashford Cunha Rashford / Thompson Fernandes Mount / Santos Mbeumo Diallo / Lacey Tielemans Santos / Collyer Mainoo Santos / Collyer Shaw Dorgu / Amass Martinez De Ligt / Yoro Maguire Yoro / De Ligt Dalot Mazraoui / Dorgu Lammens Darlow / Heaton

Michael Carrick: Manager profile

Carrick was appointed on an interim basis on January 13, 2026, replacing Darren Fletcher, who had himself stepped in following the dismissal of Amorim eight days earlier. The 44-year-old inherited a squad that sat 10th in the table and turned it into a side capable of beating Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City in the space of four months. That run of 12 wins, three draws and two defeats from 17 Premier League matches earned him a permanent two-year contract, confirmed on May 22.

The Englishman had managed Middlesbrough from October 2022 to June 2025, leading the club to within a point of the Championship play-off places in 2023-24 before a more difficult final season at the Riverside. His understanding of the club, having spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player and a further period as a first-team coach, gave him an immediate advantage in connecting with a squad that had become fragmented under Amorim.

Carrick's tactical approach centres on controlled possession with quick transitions through the middle third, and Fernandes has been the primary beneficiary, given licence to roam in a number 10 role that had been restricted under previous managers. Mainoo, who struggled for consistency under Amorim, was named in the PFA Team of the Year for the second half of the season under Carrick's guidance.

The biggest unknown heading into 2026-27 is how Carrick will handle the demands of a multi-competition season, something he has not experienced as a manager. His Middlesbrough tenure involved Championship football and cup runs only, and the step up to Champions League management, with the squad rotation and tactical adjustments it requires, represents uncharted territory.

Record at Manchester United (Premier League) Michael Carrick: managerial record Record P W D L GF GA Win% Man United (PL) 17 12 3 2 33 14 70.6% Record covers January 13 to May 24, 2026. GF/GA estimated from season totals; verify with match-by-match data. Contract until June 2028.

Bruno Fernandes: Man United's star player

Fernandes delivered arguably the finest individual season in Man United's recent history in 2025-26, registering nine goals and a record-breaking 21 assists in 35 Premier League appearances to win both the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards.

The Portugal international's 21st assist came on the final day of the season, when Patrick Dorgu headed in his corner during the 3-0 victory at Brighton, taking Fernandes past the mark of 20 previously held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

At 31, the attacking midfielder enters 2026-27 with 12 months remaining on his contract and no confirmed extension in place, though Carrick has made it clear publicly that Fernandes is central to everything the club are building.

His ability to create from deep, combined with his willingness to press and recover the ball in advanced areas, makes Fernandes the most complete attacking midfielder in the Premier League, and the volume of his output across a full Champions League campaign will be the stat to watch this season.

2025-26 stats Bruno Fernandes: key stats 35 2025-26 PL apps 9 2025-26 PL goals 21 2025-26 PL assists 8.03 Avg. FotMob rating 230 Career PL apps 107 Man Utd goals (all)

Shea Lacey: Man United's one to watch

Shea Lacey is a 19-year-old right winger who scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 14 Premier League 2 appearances in 2025-26, establishing himself as the standout prospect in Man United's academy.

The left-footed England Under-20 international made four senior first-team appearances last season, including a 28-minute cameo in the final-day win over Brighton, and has been involved throughout pre-season, scoring against Rosenborg in the 5-0 victory in Trondheim.

Carrick has spoken publicly about Lacey's readiness for senior football, and the teenager is expected to feature regularly in cup and Champions League group-stage fixtures as well as earning minutes off the bench in the Premier League.

At 167cm, Lacey's low centre of gravity and close control set him apart, and his shot output (100th percentile among Premier League 2 attacking midfielders per FotMob) suggests a player who backs himself to shoot from distance, even if his senior conversion rate is still developing.

Manchester United strengths and weaknesses

Manchester United strengths and weaknesses Strengths Creative output: Fernandes registered 21 assists in the Premier League in 2025-26, the highest single-season total in the competition's history Home form: Man United had the third-best home record in the Premier League last season, with Old Trafford becoming a genuine fortress under Carrick Forward depth: Sesko (11 PL goals), Mbeumo (11) and Cunha all scored in double figures in their first season at the club, giving Carrick three proven Premier League goalscorers Weaknesses Centre-back fitness: De Ligt has not played since November 2025 due to a chronic back problem, and Yoro's injury record leaves little margin if Maguire or Martinez miss time early in the campaign European inexperience: Carrick has never managed a team in European competition, and only Fernandes and Dalot have significant Champions League experience in the current squad Fernandes dependency: The Portuguese was directly involved in 30 of 69 Premier League goals in 2025-26, and the team has no obvious creative replacement if he is injured or rested

Manchester United pre-season results

Man United completed six pre-season fixtures across a Scandinavian tour and a trip to Poland, finishing with a record of two wins, two draws and two defeats.

The 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg in Trondheim on July 24 was the standout result, with Lacey, Santos and Cunha all impressing in a dominant display, while the 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in Stockholm on August 1 offered a more meaningful test against top-level opposition.

The 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Wroclaw on August 15 was the final pre-season outing and exposed defensive vulnerabilities, though Fernandes played 90 minutes and registered an assist as he builds match fitness following his World Cup involvement with Portugal.

Manchester United pre-season results 2026 L W W D D L 2 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 33.3% Win rate

Manchester United 2026-27 season prediction

The opening five fixtures, against Hull, Ipswich, Everton, Man City and Fulham, offer a realistic chance of banking early points before the schedule intensifies in October, and Carrick should be targeting at least 10 points from that sequence to establish early momentum.

Champions League group-stage football will stretch the squad, and the January window may need to yield another centre-back if De Ligt's recovery extends beyond November.

The factor most likely to determine the outcome of the season is Fernandes's fitness and availability across all competitions, because no other player in this squad can replicate even half of his creative output.

Third was a remarkable achievement in 2025-26, but the added demands of Europe and the strengthening of rivals make a repeat challenging, even if this group has the talent to stay in the conversation.