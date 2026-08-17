Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'discuss' move for 15-goal striker who is Benjamin Sesko 2.0

Manchester United are considering another striker as Michael Carrick looks to add greater depth to his attack heading into the new campaign.

Freiburg forward Igor Matanovic has emerged as an option amid uncertainty over Joshua Zirkzee's future at Old Trafford.

However, the Croatian would offer a remarkably similar profile to Benjamin Sesko, which could make the move questionable.

Man Utd consider move for Igor Matanovic

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

United have internally discussed a potential move for Matanovic, according to reports.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Freiburg last season, scoring 15 goals and attracting attention from elsewhere in Europe.

Tottenham are also monitoring the Croatia international, while his emergence is partly linked to uncertainty surrounding Zirkzee.

Juventus have been pursuing the Dutchman and a departure would leave United needing another forward to provide competition for Sesko.

Matanovic could be available this summer, although there has been no indication that the Red Devils have progressed beyond preliminary discussions.

Igor Matanovic would be Benjamin Sesko 2.0 - and that's not good

© Imago / Action Plus

Matanovic is an intriguing striker, but United should think twice before signing him simply to replace Zirkzee.

The biggest issue is that he would offer Carrick a profile remarkably similar to Sesko. Both are tall, physical No.9s who can occupy defenders, attack crosses and provide a focal point for the attack.

That is useful, but United need variety from their bench as much as they need competition for places.

If Sesko is going to be Carrick's first-choice striker, the ideal alternative should give United something completely different when games aren't going their way. A more mobile forward capable of dropping into deeper areas, drifting wide or stretching defences could offer a different tactical solution.

Matanovic's 15-goal season shows that he can certainly finish, but United should be careful about building an attack around two forwards with such comparable characteristics.

If Zirkzee does leave, Carrick should use the opportunity to diversify his options rather than simply find another version of Sesko.

Matanovic could develop into a very good striker, but that does not necessarily mean he is the right striker for United.