Preview: Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

Independiente Rivadavia host Fluminense at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium in Mendoza on Tuesday in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 tie.

The contest remains finely poised after a goalless draw at the Maracana, and a win for either side would secure a place in the quarter-finals against either Platense or Coquimbo Unido.

Match preview

Independiente Rivadavia are enjoying the most successful season in the club's history. After winning the 2025 Copa Argentina, Alfredo Berti's side progressed to the knockout stages of the Libertadores by finishing top of Group C with 16 points from six matches.

Their domestic campaign has been equally impressive, with Rivadavia sitting on 34 points from 16 matches, and their greatest strength has been their home form.

The Mendoza outfit has won eight league matches at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium as well as all three of their home games in the Libertadores group stage.

Berti also ensured his squad was well rested ahead of this decisive second leg, leaving all of his regular starters out of Saturday's meeting with Belgrano, with Jose Florentin available again after serving his suspension in the first leg.

Rivadavia will be confident given their unbeaten record against Fluminense this season, while the visitors are looking to build momentum under interim coach Marcao.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pera Photo Press

Fluminense, meanwhile, are navigating a period of uncertainty following the dismissal of Luis Zubeldia on August 13.

Assistant coach Marcao has taken temporary charge and made an encouraging start, guiding the Tricolor to a 3-2 victory over Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship.

However, Fluminense's away form remains a concern, having won just twice away from the Maracana in Serie A this season, while their Libertadores group-stage record on the road consisted of one draw and two defeats.

The Rio de Janeiro side are also still without leading scorer John Kennedy, who is out for the season following knee surgery, and Marcao will therefore look to Hulk for attacking leadership, with Lucho Acosta expected to provide the creativity from midfield.

Rivadavia have already proved a difficult opponent for Fluminense in 2026 when the Argentinians won 2-1 at the Maracana during the group stage before the sides drew 1-1 in Mendoza, while the first leg of this knockout tie ended goalless.

Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

D

W

W

D

Independiente Rivadavia form (all competitions):

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

L

L

D

W

W

D

Fluminense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Independiente Rivadavia welcome back Jose Florentin after he completed his suspension and should return to the starting XI.

The only significant absentee is former striker Sebastian Villa, who has since completed his move to Boca Juniors.

With his squad rested, Berti is expected to stick with the compact structure that has served Rivadavia so well this season.

Alex Arce will lead the attack, with Matias Fernandez and Diego Salas providing support and pace in transition.

Fluminense remain without John Kennedy and Matheus Reis, while Thiago Silva is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the first leg.

Lucho Acosta should operate as the main creative force behind Hulk and Soteldo, with Marcao expected to prioritise defensive organisation and limit the spaces available for Rivadavia's counter-attacks.

Independiente Rivadavia possible starting lineup:

Bolcato; Bonifacio, Villalba, Studer, Elordi; Bottari, Bucca; Florentin, Fernandez, Salas; Arce

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Jemmes, Rene; Martinelli, Hercules; Canobbio, Lucho Acosta, Soteldo; Hulk

We say: Independiente Rivadavia 1-0 Fluminense

Independiente Rivadavia's outstanding home record, greater continuity under Berti and the return of several rested players give them the edge in what should be a closely fought second leg.

Fluminense have struggled to produce attacking threat away from home in the Libertadores, while their transition to life under interim coach Marcao remains a work in progress.

We expect Rivadavia to make their home advantage count, with Alex Arce's goalscoring threat potentially proving decisive as the Argentine side secure a historic place in the quarter-finals.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.