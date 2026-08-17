Preview: Coquimbo Unido vs Platense - prediction, team news, lineups

Either Coquimbo Unido or Platense will make the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals for the first time in their history as the two sides face each other on Wednesday at Estadio Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso in Chile.

The opening leg between these two in Argentina last week ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving it all up for grabs on Wednesday.

Match preview

A late surge rescued Coquimbo last week, as they equalised in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, ending a two-match losing run away from home in this competition.

Hernan Caputto will fancy his team’s chances of advancing, with the Chileans unbeaten in their three Libertadores group fixtures on home soil this year, winning in two of those instances.

They have not lost a competitive game at Estadio Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso since March, while winning those last two such Libertadores outings by a combined margin of 5-1.

The Chileans have only scored one first-half goal in a competitive game this month, while their last two strikes occurred in second-half stoppage time.

Defensively, they have conceded a goal or fewer in 10 successive home games across all competitions, posting five clean sheets over that stretch.

Their two Libertadores home meetings versus Argentine opposition ended in a one-goal defeat for Coquimbo, who squandered a 1-0 lead in the group phase of this tournament against Newell’s Old Boys in 1992, losing 2-1.

© Imago / Photosport

While Coquimbo have found a way in the latter stages of their recent matches, Platense have done the opposite.

Walter Zunino has seen his team concede with 10 minutes or fewer remaining in their last two competitive fixtures after leading, resulting in a pair of 1-1 draws.

That said, they can stretch their unbeaten run to four matches on Wednesday across all competition, conceding a goal or fewer in each of those outings.

Six of their 10 points in the group stage came away from home, while they have scored in every Libertadores away match so far in 2026.

They boast a 100% away record in the competition this year, netting the opening goal on two occasions.

Calamares can claim their first away victory in a knockout fixture on Wednesday since capturing the 2025 Apertura title in the Argentine Primera Division, defeating Huracan 1-0 in the final.

Coquimbo Unido Copa Libertadores form:

Coquimbo Unido form (all competitions):

Platense Copa Libertadores form:

Platense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Photosport

We saw five changes to the Coquimbo starting 11 from their final Libertadores group fixture to the opening leg of this tie, with Diego Sanchez replacing Gonzalo Flores in goal, while Alejandro Camargo came into the midfield to take the spot vacated by Dylan Glaby, who is currently on loan at Palestino in Chile.

Guido Vadala replaced Pablo Rodriguez just past the hour mark last week, netting the equaliser in the latter stages of that match.

At Platense, Tomas Nasif is out with a cruciate ligament tear, as is Gonzalo Goni, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon rupture, while Augusto Lotti and Maximiliano Amarfil are doubtful because of back injuries.

Luciano Gimenez Alanda put them in front in the opening half of leg one, but Guido Mainero failed to double their advantage in the second half as Sanchez saved his penalty.

Coquimbo Unido possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Salinas, Gazzolo, Hernandez, Cornejo; Cordero, Galani; Zavala, Vadala, Riveros; Pratto

Platense possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Saborido, Vazquez, Cuesta, Silva; Barrios, Ferreira; Mainero, Gauto, Zapiola; Gimenez

We say: Coquimbo Unido 0-0 Platense (Coquimbo Unido advances on penalties)

With so much on the line, we expect both teams to take few chances going forward, but the intimidating presence of Sanchez between the stick might make the difference for the home team when it matters most.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.