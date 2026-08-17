Transfer news and rumours today: Destiny Udogie eyed by Serie A giant, Joey Veerman to leave PSV, Braga near Barca coup

Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie has reportedly emerged as a primary transfer target for Italian heavyweights Roma.

The 23-year-old left-back has established himself as a key figure in North London and recently played a crucial role in helping the club avoid relegation.

However, his overall progress has been slightly disrupted by recurring injury issues over the past two seasons.

Sport Witness reports that the highly rated defender is extremely open to the prospect of returning to his homeland.

It is claimed that constant contact has already taken place and the player would immediately say yes if an agreement is reached.

Spurs have reportedly slapped a €25m (£21.4m) valuation on the Italy international, but remain incredibly reluctant to sanction a straight loan exit.

Despite that firm stance, Roma firmly believe they can bypass this obstacle by proposing an initial loan deal containing a strict obligation to buy.

Udogie has supposedly informed Roberto De Zerbi that he will only force a departure if the prospective destination feels absolutely perfect.

Nevertheless, the above source states that a permanent departure for the talented youngster seems highly unlikely given his current contractual situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The former Udinese prospect recently signed a lucrative long-term extension, securing his place at the Premier League side until the summer of 2030 and giving the London club all the leverage in negotiations with any club.

Dortmund agree deal for PSV superstar

© Imago

Borussia Dortmund have officially agreed a permanent deal to sign Joey Veerman from PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit have successfully triggered the release clause in his current contract to secure the 27-year-old for an initial €21.5m (£18.4m) fee.

The Netherlands international is scheduled to undergo a comprehensive medical examination imminently ahead of signing a lucrative five-year contract at the Westfalenstadion.

This impending arrival represents another massive statement of intent from the German outfit as they desperately attempt to bolster their midfield options before the deadline.

Fabrizio Romano reports that all relevant parties have successfully finalised the complex financial details required to sanction the imminent departure.

The respected journalist confirmed that the player is now fully prepared to leave the Eredivisie champions to embark on a fresh challenge in Germany.

The anticipated acquisition of Veerman will immediately provide Borussia Dortmund with a genuine tempo-setter capable of dictating possession from deep central areas.

The 27-year-old possesses an exceptional passing range and excellent vision that will allow his new attacking teammates to make penetrating forward runs.

Veerman's proven ability to unlock stubborn defensive blocks was on full display last season, when he was part of the PSV group that won the Eredivisie title, assisting 14 goals in the 2025-26 campaign.

Braga agree 'lucrative fee' for Barca teenager

Braga are reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of promising Barcelona midfielder Tommy Marques.

The 19-year-old defensive specialist has enjoyed a steady rise through the prestigious La Masia academy.

However, fierce competition for places under the current managerial regime has severely restricted his pathway into the starting lineup at Camp Nou.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are currently engaged in direct talks to iron out the final details.

Romano suggests that the total package is worth an initial €10m (£8.6m) with a further €2m (£1.7m) structured as performance-related add-ons.

Barcelona have surprisingly accepted the substantial financial proposal as they desperately look to raise funds and ease their ongoing economic constraints.

The highly rated teenager has already indicated his desire to join the Portuguese side despite attracting concrete interest from two unnamed German clubs.

Both clubs are now said to be simply waiting for a final green light from the player's camp before the deal is officially sanctioned.