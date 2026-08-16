Tottenham transfer news: Spurs demand £21.4m for Everton-linked midfielder at 'crossroads'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr is reportedly being eyed for a summer transfer by Premier League rivals Everton.

The former Metz youngster experienced a disrupted 2025-26 season, in which he started just 13 Premier League games for the Lilywhites under Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor.

Sarr was absent from club duty for a month due to the Africa Cup of Nations, but he struggled to regain first-choice status over the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Archie Gray.

The 23-year-old also did not feature for Tottenham in pre-season until August 16, when he played 87 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim behind closed doors.

Sarr provided an assist for Luca Williams-Barnett in that friendly, but the Senegal international's long-term future is not yet set in stone.

Everton want Pape Sarr as Idrissa Gueye replacement?

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Now, Afrik Foot claims that Everton have earmarked Sarr as a potential successor for compatriot Idrissa Gueye, who recently ended his second spell on Merseyside to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Diriyah.

Sarr is said to be at a 'crossroads' in his career due to the recent arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, which will harm his prospects of midfield starts at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium further.

The Senegalese will not be short of options if he does opt to further his career elsewhere, as Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Galatasaray, Aston Villa and Al-Ahli are also in the running for his services.

Even though Gueye is no longer at Everton, Sarr would find a familiar face in Iliman Ndiaye, his Senegalese compatriot who remains on the books at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for now.

Ndiaye had been heavily linked with a £75m move to the Saudi Pro League, but he ultimately decided against making the lucrative switch due to his desire to stay in the Premier League.

How much do Tottenham want for Pape Sarr?

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As Sarr is contracted to Tottenham until 2030, having signed a lengthy extension in early 2024, Tottenham are under no immediate pressure to let the midfielder depart.

However, if Spurs were to receive an offer of £21.4m for Sarr - not including add-ons - the Lilywhites would supposedly not stand in his way of an exit.

Tottenham paid Metz a modest £14.4m to sign Sarr in the summer of 2021, although the midfielder remained with Les Grenats on loan for one more season before being integrated into the Spurs squad.

Sarr has since scored 11 goals and set up 11 more in 141 appearances for Tottenham, whom he played the full 90 for in their Europa League final win over Manchester United two seasons ago.