Spurs transfer news: Guglielmo Vicario lands in Turin, what are terms of Juventus move?

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has arrived in Turin ahead of a transfer to Juventus.

With Roberto De Zerbi having decided on Antonin Kinsky as his number one for 2026-27, Vicario has been left in limbo.

While the Italian stopper has been expected to leave the Tottenham Hotspur for a number of weeks, a move to Juventus appeared to be off the table.

The Serie A giants had been in line to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper, only for the two clubs to be too far apart in negotiations for talks to continue.

As a result, Juventus have since reignited their efforts for Vicario and should get a deal over the line.

?⚪️⚫️ Guglielmo Vicario has landed in Turin to sign in at Juventus from Spurs.



Loan deal with €8m plus €2m buy option clause not mandatory.



? @ilbianconerocom pic.twitter.com/BRNT1rNYDh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2026

Vicario arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shown a video on X which sees Vicario exit the airport ahead of going to his Juventus medical.

The report alleges that terms of an €8m (£6.84m) loan fee plus a €2m (£1.71m) buy option have been negotiated in the agreement.

However, the buy clause is not mandatory, giving Juventus some freedom with regards to next summer.

Juventus had been attempting to pay a similar fee for Martinez, only for Villa to want improved terms.

© Imago / Sportimage

Juventus goalkeeper saga reaching a conclusion

Despite Mattia Perin and Michele Di Gregorio being at the club, it has been clear for some time that Juventus would sign a new goalkeeper.

There was also interest in Parma star Zion Suzuki. Despite an approach from Paris Saint-Germain, the Japan number one is moving to Aston Villa.

Having invested heavily this summer, the assumption is that Juventus will look to cash in on Perin or Di Gregorio.