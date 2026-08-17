Liverpool transfer news: La Liga club 'open talks' to sign versatile Reds midfielder

Spanish club Getafe are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic during the summer transfer window.

A product of Celta Vigo's youth academy, Bajcetic joined Liverpool in December 2020 for a modest fee of around £224,000.

Jurgen Klopp was hugely impressed by the youngster and handed him first-team opportunities during the 2022-23 campaign, when he made 19 appearances across all competitions and scored once.

Bajcetic's rise was progressing smoothly, and he became Liverpool's youngest-ever player, at 18 years and 122 days, to start a Champions League knockout match, although that occasion ended in a 5-2 home defeat to Real Madrid.

The youngster subsequently spent time on loan at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas during the 2024-25 season, but a succession of injury problems has disrupted his development.

Stefan Bajcetic set for Liverpool exit?

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The 21-year-old has now returned to full training with Liverpool, but his future could yet lie away from Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Getafe have opened talks with Liverpool over a potential move for Bajcetic this summer.

It remains unclear whether the Reds would prefer to sanction another loan or pursue a permanent sale, although Romano claims that the 'formula is being discussed' between the two clubs.

Getafe began their 2026-27 campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Alaves, and the Spanish side could benefit from adding another midfielder to their ranks.

Should Liverpool sell Stefan Bajcetic permanently?

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Bajcetic is primarily a defensive midfielder, but his ability to operate as a centre-back too could, in theory, make him a useful asset for Andoni Iraola.

However, his persistent injury problems remain a significant concern, while his contract is due to expire next summer, meaning that Liverpool may view this window as their best opportunity to recoup a transfer fee.

The Reds could also bid farewell to another midfielder in Curtis Jones, with the local boy increasingly being linked with an exit and Inter Milan continuing to show interest.

Liverpool's priorities elsewhere, meanwhile, appear to be centred on strengthening the attack, with Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye reportedly emerging as preferred targets.