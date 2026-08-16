Liverpool transfer news: Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye left out of PSG squad as £170m switch to Anfield assessed

Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye were left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their game against Lens amid interest from Liverpool.

The Reds emerged as 2-0 winners against Como on Sunday thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Jeremy Jacquet, securing Andoni Iraola's first win at Anfield as boss.

However, the head coach will need additions in his forward line if he is to challenge for the Premier League title next term.

PSG duo Barcola and Mbaye have been linked, though progress has been slow, with the Reds said to be reluctant to pay more than €200m (£170m) for the pair.

In a major twist, the two stars were left out of the PSG squad that faced Lens on Sunday, fuelling speculation that news of a breakthrough could be imminent.

Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye watching on from the stands in Lens — neither player has been included in Luis Enrique's matchday squad for tonight's Trophée des Champions. (?:@RMCsport) pic.twitter.com/CIUh1IXif8 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 16, 2026

Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye transfer latest: What do they offer Iraola?

Barcola's skillset is best suited to the penalty area, with the forward able to regularly produce high-quality shots close to goal.

The winger will need service to be at his best, but he is also one of the best attackers in Europe when it comes to stretching opposition defences, which could be key in Iraola's vertical system.

Mbaye is only 18 and is adaptable enough to play on both flanks, though expectations should be modest given his youthful age.

Having said that, the teenager is also adept at running in behind, and he is arguably a more creative presence than Barcola, and he may be seen as the long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

What needs to happen for Liverpool to sign Barcola and Mbaye?

Barcola has long been rumoured to be a Liverpool target, with some reports in 2025 suggesting that the Reds were interested in bringing him to Anfield alongside Alexander Isak.

The 23-year-old is likely to be a target for the club this summer irrespective of any departures, though an exit may be needed if the Merseysiders are to sign Mbaye.

Liverpool would have Barcola, Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha and Gakpo in their squad before signing Mbaye, and the 18-year-old would find gametime difficult to come by.

The sale of Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur will therefore be important, and if there are funds remaining from any deal for Mbaye, perhaps they could then be used to strengthen other areas such as midfield.