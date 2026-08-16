Liverpool vs. Como: Curtis Jones transfer latest as Fabrizio Romano provides update on squad 'decision' by Andoni Iraola

Liverpool are reported to be anticipating another bid from Inter Milan for Curtis Jones after he was left out of the squads that faced Como on Sunday.

The Reds will play Cesc Fabregas's visitors for the second time this weekend, with the clubs having already settled for a goalless stalemate in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni and Victor Munoz were the only outfield players to feature in that game with a chance of securing regular first-team minutes.

Andoni Iraola named a significantly stronger lineup for his side's second game against Como, but Curtis Jones did not make an appearance.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Inter Milan are expected to make a new bid for the midfielder, who is set to complete an individual training session at Liverpool's training ground instead.

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Curtis Jones to Inter Milan: What next for Liverpool?

Keeping a player with a year remaining on their contract at the club despite their wishes to move on would be risky, and if Inter make an offer close to the Reds' asking price of £35m, then the Merseysiders should seriously consider accepting the bid.

Jones has shown promise during his time at Anfield, but he was never trusted to start consistently by either Jurgen Klopp or Arne Slot.

Iraola has shown a preference for Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch together in midfield, while he looks likely to give significant gametime to teenager Nyoni.

Jones may be a boyhood Liverpool fan, but it would be better for all parties if they could agree on an amicable departure before the September 1 deadline.

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Liverpool transfer news: Is Trey Nyoni Liverpool's new signing?

While Jones's exit would leave Liverpool short of senior options, Nyoni is widely expected to play a role in the first team this season.

The 19-year-old has arguably been the Reds' best performing midfielder this summer, but it would be unfair to expect the youngster to be flawless.

If Liverpool have ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title, they should contemplate strengthening in the middle of the pitch.

However, the Merseysiders have been known to avoid making short-term signings, and it would not be surprising if they did not make a midfield addition this transfer window.