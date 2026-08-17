Preview: Minnesota United vs Atlanta United - prediction, team news, lineups

Visiting Allianz Field for the first time in a competitive fixture, Atlanta United will face Minnesota United in MLS action on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the Loons climbed into ninth in the Western Conference table, following a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake, while Atlanta remain bottom in the East despite a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Match preview

By the thinnest of margins, Minnesota are holding down the final playoff spot in the West, with three teams just a point below them.

On Wednesday they can at worst ensure they remain in a playoff position with a triumph, while also ending an eight-match winless run domestically.

Cameron Knowles has seen his team drop points in six straight MLS home encounters, but the Loons can extend their unbeaten run at Allianz Field to four matches domestically in midweek.

Minnesota United have a 100% home record against Eastern Conference opposition in the 2026 regular season, defeating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in their February home opener.

Six times this year they have come from behind to earn a positive result when conceding first, though of those 10 MLS points gained, nine were away from home.

Their best defensive performances domestically this year have come at Allianz Field, with four of the Loons’ five regular season clean sheets taking place on their home field.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Finally, Atlanta United fans had something to cheer about last weekend with the Five Stripes snapping an eight-match winless streak across all competitions.

Gerardo Martino’s men could climb out of the Eastern Conference basement on Wednesday with a win and a defeat by the Philadelphia Union and/or CF Montreal.

They can also end a seven-game winless run across all competitions on Wednesday away from home, with Atlanta on the losing end in five of those instances.

Atlanta will hope to avoid suffering a third consecutive MLS away loss this week, conceding a combined seven goals in those last two defeats.

Overall, they have just four points away from home in the competition this year, while failing to score in five league road games in 2026.

The Five Stripes have won four of their six all-time regular season meetings against the Loons, including their previous two visits to Minnesota by a combined margin of 7-1.

Minnesota United Major League Soccer form:

Minnesota United form (all competitions):

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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Due to lower body injuries, Minnesota could be missing Nectar Triantis, Peter Stroud and Nicolas Romero for this upcoming clash.

Joaquin Pereyra scored one minute before the 90 to rescue them a point against Salt Lake last weekend, the second of the regular season for the Argentine.

In Atlanta, Will Reilly has a sore ankle, Ajani Fortune has a hamstring strain, while the newly acquired Mauricio Amaro may not be available as the club are still getting his paperwork in order.

Tristan Muyumba and Fafa Picault scored second-half goals on Saturday to earn them a dramatic come-from-behind victory.

Minnesota United possible starting lineup:

Callender; Diaz, Boxall, Duggan, Markanich; Duncan, Trapp, Harvey, Chancalay; Pereyra; Yeboah

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Edwards, Gregersen, Alonso, Hernandez; Miranchuk, Alzate, Sanchez, Muyumba; Picault, Almiron

We say: Minnesota United 1-2 Atlanta United

Their current record may not show it, but Atlanta have a lot of fire power ready to be unleashed, and we believe they will produce something special against a Minnesota side, who have had their difficulties at home.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.