Curtis Jones future: Midfielder drops Liverpool transfer hint after Como absence

Curtis Jones has dropped a major transfer hint as his Liverpool future increasingly appears likely to lie elsewhere before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was left out of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Monaco and was also absent for their subsequent clash with Como.

Jones has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer after the Serie A champions failed in their attempt to sign him during the January transfer window.

The homegrown midfielder has made 228 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 goals, but has struggled to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice starter under successive managers.

Curtis Jones drops big transfer hint

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According to Anfield Edition, Jones has started following Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni on Instagram, potentially offering a telling clue about where his future could lie.

Bastoni followed the Liverpool midfielder back shortly afterwards, further fuelling speculation that Jones could be heading for the exit before the transfer window closes.

Jones has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield, and there has been no indication that fresh talks over a new deal are imminent.

The Serie A giants have already submitted three offers for the midfielder, with their latest proposal reportedly worth around £30.3m, still below Liverpool's £35m valuation.

Trey Nyoni to step up if Curtis Jones leaves?

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It has been widely reported that Liverpool are unlikely to sign a replacement midfielder even if Jones departs before the deadline.

Instead, Andoni Iraola could hand greater opportunities to Trey Nyoni, who has caught the eye with a series of impressive performances during pre-season.

The 19-year-old has already made 20 senior appearances for the Reds, but the 2026-27 campaign could prove to be his genuine breakthrough season if Jones moves on.

Liverpool's priorities in the final stages of the window, meanwhile, appear to lie further forward, with the Reds desperate to strengthen their wide options.

Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are both reportedly on the club's radar, although Liverpool will need to make significant progress in their respective pursuits before the window closes.