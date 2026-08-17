Mo Salah in Turkey, a waste of his talent? Emmanuel Adebayor disagrees: 'He will thrive there'

Following his exit from Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, Mohamed Salah has joined Trabzonspor, signing a contract until 2028. The Egyptian winger's decision to continue his career in Turkey has drawn some scepticism, but Emmanuel Adebayor does not share that view, as he told Top Mercato exclusively.

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, argued that Turkey represented too weak a level for a player of Salah's calibre.

Carragher had expected to see him join a major Serie A club, such as AC Milan or Juventus, while also suggesting that Salah's wage demands may have been too high for such a move, with the Egyptian set to earn £14.5 million a year at Trabzonspor, a figure out of reach for most Big Five clubs outside the Premier League.

Emmanuel Adebayor does not share that reading. Having played in Turkey himself, first with Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017-18 and then Kayserispor in 2019, the former Real Madrid forward knows the Turkish league well and believes Salah can thrive there.

Adebayor defends the level of Turkish football

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'It is great to see Mo Salah in Turkey. He is going to continue writing the history of African football in this country.

Victor Osimhen has been doing great things with Galatasaray for two seasons now. I went through it, so did Didier Drogba. It is a league that is not given the credit it deserves in Europe' - Adebayor said to Top Mercato.

'It is actually very competitive, with good players in every team. The proof is that Turkish clubs manage to get good results in Europe.'

The Togolese forward pointed in particular to the presence of several prominent African players in the Turkish league.

Victor Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray after his spell at Napoli, adapted quickly and has established himself as one of the standout figures in the Super Lig. Didier Drogba, another major African name, also left his mark during his time at Galatasaray.

A year on from Leroy Sane's move, players such as Mason Greenwood and Romelu Lukaku (Fenerbahce), as well as Dusan Vlahovic and Leandro Trossard (Besiktas), have also headed to Turkey during this summer's transfer window.

'He will feel right at home': Salah set for more intense atmospheres

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Adebayor also emphasised the environment awaiting Salah. The Egyptian has already made his first appearance for Trabzonspor, coming on in Saturday's opening league match away at Kasimpasa.

Introduced in the 57th minute with the score at 1-1, he quickly looked lively, delivering a promising cross before firing a shot narrowly wide of the post.

Still building up his physical sharpness, Salah was unable to prevent Trabzonspor from settling for a draw. The club remain involved on multiple fronts this season and are set to play the first leg of a Europa League play-off at home to Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Thursday.

For Adebayor, the Turkish context could allow the Premier League's all-time leading African goalscorer to extend his career at the top level while finding an environment that suits him well.

'Mo Salah is going to thrive in Turkey with fans as passionate as at Liverpool. On that front, he will feel right at home. I wish him every success' - the former striker said.

With stands renowned for their intense atmosphere, Trabzonspor will offer Salah surroundings reminiscent of what he experienced during his years at Liverpool.

The former Liverpool forward will now have to prove on the pitch that his decision is not a step down, with criticism of the Super Lig's overall standard having followed him since his transfer was announced.