Chelsea transfer news: 'Incredible' Pedro Neto asking price set amid interest from two clubs

Chelsea are allegedly set Pedro Neto's asking price in the region of £100m.

In the Blues' final pre-season friendly of the summer, the 26-year-old was used as a wing-back in a 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

That selection seemed to suggest that Xabi Alonso viewed the Portugal international as an important member of his squad.

However, a report on Monday suggested that Al-Hilal had arranged to hold discussions with their Chelsea counterparts regarding a potential deal for Neto.

According to BBC Sport, BlueCo have determined their stance over the future of the versatile attacker.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea set Neto asking price

The report alleges that Chelsea value Neto in the region of £100m, nearly more than double what they paid two years ago.

Neto has since contributed 19 goals and 19 assists from 103 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea seemingly view Neto to be in that price-range due to other deals that have been conducted by Premier League clubs this summer.

England duo Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers have each been involved in deals worth £116m and £117m respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea officials can also argue that Man City paid £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa as long as four years ago.

Man City have also been linked with an approach from Neto, who may be open to a transfer elsewhere.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Is Neto a £100m player?

Neto has recorded 20 goals and 35 assists from 180 Premier League appearances, a respectable return given that he has also spent time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That said, he has never netted more than five times in a single Premier League campaign, and has only registered more than six assists on one occasion.

Therefore, any interested party will argue that Neto lacks the consistency to be mentioned in the aforementioned price bracket.

When Chelsea can still make a substantial profit on a player who could drop down the pecking order under Alonso, BlueCo should give consideration to cashing in for a fee anywhere between £60m and £80m.