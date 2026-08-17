Chelsea transfer news: Al-Hilal 'schedule direct talks' over potential deal for potential Xabi Alonso star

Al-Hilal are reportedly prepared to increase their interest in signing Chelsea winger Pedro Neto.

Prior to Saturday's 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Blues' final pre-season friendly, Neto had only made one 59-minute appearance.

However, the Portugal international was handed a starting spot at wing-back at the weekend as Alonso seemingly gave a hint to how his side could look against Fulham in Chelsea's Premier League opener on August 24.

Although Pep Chavarria only recently arriving at Stamford Bridge could have played a part in Alonso's decision, Neto got the nod over the likes of Jorrel Hato and Geovany Quenda.

Nevertheless, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it remains in doubt whether the 26-year-old will be remaining in West London for 2026-27.

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Romano provides Neto, Chelsea update

The report alleges that Al-Hilal have moved to arrange direct discussions with Chelsea over a potential deal.

Neto and his representatives are said to have already received their own financial terms to determine whether there is any interest in a move to the Saudi Pro League.

While the report does not specify whether the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger is considering a switch to Al-Hilal, it seemingly remains a possibility.

Previously, it has been claimed that Chelsea are in no rush to cash in on Neto, but they will consider proposals that meet their valuation.

Ex-Wolves teammate Ruben Neves is among the players in Simone Inzaghi's squad at Al-Hilal.

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly/Crystal Pix, SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Should Chelsea keep Neto for 2026-27?

If Alonso views Neto as a wing-back as well as a player for the final third, it may be worth the Portuguese attacker remaining at Chelsea.

His return of 19 goals and 19 assists from 103 Chelsea appearances is solid enough to justify the perception that he could improve under Alonso.

At the same time, Neto may recognise that there is every chance that he will not remain as first choice this campaign.

Regardless of whether Alonso uses 3-4-2-1 or 4-2-3-1, Neto could spend more time on the substitutes' bench than the pitch.

Therefore, if Chelsea can attract an offer of £60m+ in order to make a substantial profit, it should be given serious consideration when it would majorly boost their position with the relevant financial regulations.