Preview: NEC vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking another shot at the league phase, Bodo/Glimt will get their Champions League playoff under way on Wednesday, when they visit Dutch underdogs NEC Nijmegen.

Vying for one of seven spots left in UEFA's top competition, the pair will meet for the first leg at Goffertstadion, after both edged through the previous round.

Match preview

Not only is this NEC's first campaign at Europe's elite level, it marks just their fifth participation in any UEFA competition - and the first since 2009.

Some 17 years later, after last term's shock third-place finish in the Eredivisie, they are just one step away from the Champions League's prestigious league phase.

Entering in the third qualifying round, Dick Schreuder's side followed a goalless draw in Greece by beating Olympiacos 2-1 in the second leg.

NEC thought they had won it when Kaj Sierhuis found the net in the 94th minute, but he was denied by an offside flag; then, five minutes into extra-time, Emre Mor's strike decided the tie.

That confirmed continental football for this autumn, as even if they lose to Bodo/Glimt in the playoffs, entry to the Europa League would be a significant consolation.

Having previously lost their league opener to Telstar, they also got up and running domestically last time out, with an emphatic 4-1 win at Willem II.

As this week's Eredivisie game has been postponed to aid their chances, the Nijmegen club can now fully focus on a tough playoff tie, which will get under way on Wednesday.

© Imago / Bildbyran

By contrast with their inexperienced hosts, this is Bodo/Glimt's fifth Champions League campaign - all of which have occurred since 2021.

Indeed, Glimt have reached the knockout phase in Europe for each of the past five years, most memorably going all the way to the Champions League's last 16 last term by beating Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Following such an eye-catching debut in the league phase, the Norwegian club are back in the playoffs for a third straight season, having lost to Crvena Zvezda in 2024 then defeated Sturm Graz this time last year.

Like NEC, Kjetil Knutsen's side needed extra time to get through their first qualifier: after a six-goal thriller in Belgium, they concluded their third-round clash with Union Saint-Gilloise last week.

Another dramatic evening unfolded at the now notorious Aspmyra Stadion, as Andreas Helmersen's lucky 117th-minute winner saw them triumph 6-5 on aggregate.

Deposed as domestic champions last year, after finishing one point behind Viking in Norway's Eliteserien, Glimt are currently in the thick of another title race, having won six straight league games since the summer break.

In addition to hitting six over two legs against Union SG, they have scored 15 goals during that period, so Knutsen's men can head to Gelderland full of confidence.

NEC Champions League form:

D

W

NEC form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

D

W

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Both Koki Ogawa and Sami Ouaissa are expected to miss the first leg for NEC due to injury, joining centre-backs Philippe Sandler and Perr Schuurs on the sidelines.

Signed after being released by Torino, the latter has yet to finish his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury suffered more than two years ago.

At various clubs, Serbian schemer Dusan Tadic has hit double figures for assists in eight straight seasons since leaving Southampton, racking up 20 from 41 games last year.

The veteran will link up with 38-year-old captain Tjaronn Chery in midfield, supporting former Feyenoord forward Bryan Linssen, who scored the third goal against Willem II last weekend.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt boss Knutsen should turn to Helmersen, who has stepped up since last term's top scorer Kasper Hogh left for Celtic.

The striker has notched six league goals so far - plus last week's winner against Union SG - and would be supported by any two from Ola Brynhildsen, Ole Blomberg and ex-AC Milan man Jens Petter Hauge.

Club captain Patrick Berg will run the engine room, but midfield colleague Hakon Evjen is currently sidelined by a knee injury that could keep him out of action until September.

NEC possible starting lineup:

Crettaz; Storm, Nuytinck, Fonville; Pereira, Monteiro, Nejasmic, Bischoff; Chery, Tadic; Linssen

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Auklend, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Helmersen, Hauge

We say: NEC 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt have won six of their last eight games in Europe - also scoring at least twice in nine of the last 10 - so they will feel no fear heading into this playoff.

While NEC have some canny creators and are familiar with being underdogs, they could lose the home leg, leaving them with a steep mountain to climb in northern Norway.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.