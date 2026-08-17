Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants 'make decision' on £68.5m attacker as deadline nears

Barcelona are reportedly highly unlikely to sign Luis Suarez before the end of this summer's transfer window due to Sporting Lisbon's stance on the striker.

The 28-year-old has scored 38 goals and registering nine assists in 54 appearances for Sporting in all competitions, and there have been claims that Barcelona are considering a move for the forward.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sporting have signalled that the Colombia international will not be allowed to leave for under his €80m (£68.5m) release clause.

Barcelona have allegedly made it clear that they are not prepared to pay €80m (£68.5m) for the forward, meaning that a deal is highly unlikely.

Suarez has represented nine clubs during his professional career, including Granada and Almeria in Spain's top flight, making 100 appearances in the competition, scoring 23 goals and registering 10 assists.

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Barcelona 'unlikely' to move for Suarez before transfer deadline

Sporting have Suarez on a contract until the summer of 2030, placing the Portuguese outfit in a strong position when it comes to the striker's future.

Barcelona have made three signings during this summer's transfer window, bringing in Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu.

Gordon and Adeyemi are expected to be important players for Barcelona in the new season, but Bisiwu is seen as one for the future.

The La Liga champions are now closing in on the signing of Rodri from Manchester City, while Joao Cancelo is set to arrive on a free transfer from Al-Hilal.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Barcelona looking for new striker after Lewandowski, Torres exits

Barcelona have sold Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, though, and they also allowed Robert Lewandowski to leave on a free transfer at the end of June.

As a result, Hansi Flick's side are currently short when it comes to the centre-forward spot.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains the team's dream target in the final third, but the capital giants are still refusing to sell the Argentina international.

Raphinha started through the middle in Barcelona's pre-season clash with Basel on Sunday, which the Catalan outfit won 5-2, including another goal for 18-year-old striker Hamza Abdelkarim, who has found the back of the net on three occasions in pre-season.