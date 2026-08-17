Barcelona 'closing in' on 32-year-old's signature after 'major development'

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Joao Cancelo on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old has had two separate loan spells at Barcelona during his career, first during the 2023-24 campaign, when he was contracted to Manchester City.

Cancelo then spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at the Catalan outfit from Al-Hilal, making 23 appearances, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Barcelona have been pushing to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis in recent weeks but had been left frustrated due to Al-Hilal's alleged high asking price.

According to Mundo Deportivo, though, Cancelo has been able to terminate his Al-Hilal contract a year early, which will allow him to make the move to Barcelona on a free transfer.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Cancelo 'heading' for Barcelona on a free transfer

The report claims that the Portugal international is expected to officially sign for Barcelona on Tuesday, with a two-year contract allegedly on the table.

Cancelo represented Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, making five appearances at the summer competition, providing one assist.

It is understood that the defender's form at the tournament convinced Barcelona to step up their interest in the full-back.

Cancelo became an important player for Barcelona during his loan spell last term, and his ability to feature in either full-back position makes him a valuable acquisition.

© Imago

Cancelo has 'terminated' contract at Al-Hilal

The Portuguese will leave Al-Hilal having represented the Saudi outfit on 45 occasions, scoring three goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Meanwhile, Cancelo has a record of six goals and nine assists in 65 appearances for Barcelona across two separate spells.

Following Sunday's 5-2 win over Basel in a friendly, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said that he wants more additions at the club before the transfer window closes.

“I think we need a few more players," he told Barcelona's media.

Barcelona are now closing in on the signature of Rodri from Manchester City, while Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains a dream target in the final third of the field.