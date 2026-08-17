Barcelona transfer news: Man City star Rodri makes 'request' ahead of Camp Nou switch

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reportedly demanded a specific shirt number at Barcelona.

Since the end of the World Cup, the Spain star has been heavily linked with a transfer back to La Liga.

Over the weekend, it was widely reported that Barcelona had agreed terms with their Man City counterparts ahead of a deal being finalised.

As a result, there is every expectation that the 30-year-old will soon be confirmed as a new signing for the Catalan giants.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Rodri has been in dialogue over receiving his desired squad number.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

What shirt number does Rodri want at Barcelona?

The report alleges that Rodri has been in conversation with Barcelona playmaker Fermin Lopez over taking his shirt.

Aside from a season at Atletico Madrid where he wore the number 14, Rodri has donned number 16 since the 2016-17 campaign.

Fermin has seemingly granted the wish of Rodri to take his shirt, with Fermin taking the vacant number seven shirt.

As a result, there is no dispute over the switch, and Rodri is expected to be unveiled in the number 16 over the coming days.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

What shirt numbers are vacant at Barcelona?

There are some high-catching Barcelona shirt numbers that are still to be allocated ahead of the new season.

The numbers one, two, four and nine are all available, as are 12, 14 and 16.

Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi will each be hoping to take the number nine, but speculation persists that Barcelona still want to sign a centre-forward before the end of the summer transfer window.

That will likely see the pair take two of 12, 14 and 16.