Barcelona guide: favourites for a third consecutive LaLiga title, but faith in Flick could become a trap

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Barcelona guide: favourites for a third consecutive LaLiga title, but faith in Flick could become a trap
© Imago / Sergio Ruiz / PRESSINPHOTO & Grant Hubbs / STEINSIEK.CH & Priscila Bütlerx / Sportspressphoto

Slow in the market, Barcelona appear to be relying heavily on the German manager's ability to get the best out of his players

Barcelona have not won three consecutive LaLiga titles since the golden Pep Guardiola era between 2009 and 2011. In the season about to begin, Hansi Flick could match the Catalan's record, only bettered by the four in a row achieved under Johan Cruyff in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Barcelona, with the German in charge since 2024, won the last two Spanish league titles with relative comfort down the stretch and are clear favourites for a third straight crown.

The reason for that, beyond Barcelona's own consistency, is the ongoing crisis at rivals Real Madrid, who have gone through Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, Alvaro Arbeloa and now Jose Mourinho as manager during that period.

In pursuit of a third title, Barcelona spent more money than in their last three transfer windows combined. However, it is fair to say the main objective of the window was not achieved, and Flick will face considerable challenges with a squad that is not properly balanced.

Gordon and Adeyemi will make Barcelona even more intense

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The defining feature of Hansi Flick's two years in Catalonia has been his highly distinctive playing style.

The club, as his footballing philosophy demands, continues to dominate possession and control matches through positional play. The real difference lies in the intensity without the ball and the height of the defensive line, both of which have reached extreme levels.

Barcelona want to press high at every opportunity, right from the first phase, which makes the role of the forwards decisive, as they are responsible for the first line of pressure on opposition defenders.

Some of the inconsistent moments of last season, which fell short of 2024-25, came when Raphinha, a key figure in that regard, was unavailable through injury.

FC Barcelona — Transfers for 2026-27
Player Age Nation From Fee (£)
Anthony Gordon
Left winger
 25  
Newcastle
Premier League
 £59.5m
Karim Adeyemi
Right winger
 24  
Dortmund
Bundesliga
 £18.7m
Jesse Bisiwu
Left winger
 18  
Club NXT
Challenger Pro League
 £7.2m
Ansu Fati
Left winger
 23  
Monaco
Ligue 1
 End of loan
Hector Fort
Right-back
 19  
Elche CF
La Liga
 End of loan
Inaki Pena
Goalkeeper
 27  
Elche CF
La Liga
 End of loan
Marc ter Stegen
Goalkeeper
 34  
Girona
La Liga
 End of loan
Aron Yaakobishvili
Goalkeeper
 20  
FC Andorra
LaLiga2
 End of loan
8 players · average age 23.8Total: £85.4m
Player Age Nation To Fee (£)
Ansu Fati
Left winger
 23  
Monaco
Ligue 1
 £9.35m
Inaki Pena
Goalkeeper
 27  
Panathinaikos
Super League 1
 £2.55m
Robert Lewandowski
Striker
 37  
Chicago
MLS
 Free
Ronald Araujo
Centre-back
 27  
Liverpool
Premier League
 Loan
Marc ter Stegen
Goalkeeper
 34  
Ajax
Eredivisie
 Loan
Diego Kochen
Goalkeeper
 20  
Lyngby BK
Superliga
 Loan
Marcus Rashford
Left winger
 28  
Man Utd
Premier League
 End of loan
Joao Cancelo
Right-back
 32  
Al-Hilal
Saudi Pro League
 End of loan
8 players · average age 28.5Total: £11.9m

The club's business in the market appeared to be an attempt to address that issue. Anthony Gordon, signed for £68 million (€80m), and Karim Adeyemi, signed for £24.65 million (€29m), are versatile forwards capable of playing across all three attacking positions and, crucially, extremely quick.

Any potential injuries to Raphinha, or to Lamine Yamal, the team's star player who returned from the World Cup below his best specifically due to a disrupted physical preparation, would in theory be covered without any drop in intensity or defensive commitment.

The real question is the technical impact, which poses challenges beyond just the attack.

Hansi Flick could be exposed by his squad

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona's business in the transfer window has been disappointing and could disrupt the season.

The biggest saga involved the dream of signing Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid held firm and kept hold of their main man. Barcelona appeared to focus all of their attention on the Argentinian and had no back-up plan.

No replacement arrived for Robert Lewandowski, and Barcelona have now officially lost their other senior number nine, Ferran Torres, who has completed his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

As a result, Barcelona begin the season with Gordon as their central striker option, with Adeyemi able to play there too, or even Yamal, as Hansi Flick revealed during pre-season.

The club appears to be doubling down on the manager's ability to transform players. Under Flick, Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Ferran Torres, Inigo Martinez (who left the club in 2025) and Gerard Martin have all reached career-best form.

The German has also repositioned players, with Garcia moving into a holding-midfield and full-back role and Martin operating as a centre-back, while handing debuts to 12 academy graduates from La Masia since his arrival.

That has been particularly clear in defence. After loaning Ronald Araujo out to Liverpool, Barcelona decided to trust 21-year-old Alvaro Cortes, a standout from Barcelona's youth ranks and the Spain national setup, as his "replacement".

The club had been linked with Alessandro Bastoni, Nico Schlotterbeck, Cristian Romero and Aymeric Laporte, but is instead putting its faith in La Masia. Academy graduates Orian Goren (midfielder), Ebrima Tunkara (attacking midfielder/winger) and Hector Fort (left-back) are also expected to get more minutes in 2026-27.

In midfield, the situation would likely also have involved trusting the academy, potentially with Marc Bernal covering for Frenkie de Jong's injury, had it not been for the bold and surprising move for Rodri, beating rivals Real Madrid to his signature.

Fitting the holding midfielder into the system is not entirely straightforward, but there is no doubting Flick's ability to make it work.

Real Madrid loom as a revived title rival

© Iconsport / GEPA pictures/ Avni Retkoceri

The Barcelona boss, one of the best in the world, faces major challenges. His intense, attacking philosophy, built around an extremely high defensive line, is what brings success, but it is also what caused problems in the Champions League and Copa del Rey exits to Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether the approach taken by president Joan Laporta and director Deco will expose the German or showcase his qualities even further.

The problem is that, beyond the issues within his own squad, Barcelona face a hungry rival: Real Madrid, without a trophy since 2024, invested heavily in the window and are promising to be a far more competitive rival than before.

There are, however, doubts over how much Jose Mourinho can achieve after a string of underwhelming spells elsewhere.

The answers will start to arrive from 23 August, when Barcelona open their campaign against Elche. Real Madrid begin a day earlier, against Espanyol.

LaLiga EA Sports 2026-27
FC Barcelona — Full fixture list
MD Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (UK)
August
2 23/08 Sun Elche A Martinez Valero 20:30
1 27/08 Thu Athletic Bilbao H Camp Nou 20:00
3 31/08 Mon Rayo Vallecano H Camp Nou 20:30
September
4 06/09 Sun Valencia A Mestalla 15:15
5 13/09 Sun Levante A Ciutat de Valencia TBC
6 16/09 Wed Racing Santander H Camp Nou TBC
7 20/09 Sun Sevilla A Sanchez-Pizjuan TBC
October
8 11/10 Sun Getafe H Camp Nou TBC
9 18/10 Sun Real Betis A Villamarin TBC
10 25/10 Sun Real Madrid H Camp Nou TBC
November
11 01/11 Sun Deportivo Alaves H Camp Nou TBC
12 08/11 Sun Atletico Madrid A Metropolitano TBC
13 22/11 Sun Villarreal H Camp Nou TBC
14 29/11 Sun Deportivo La Coruna A Riazor TBC
December
15 06/12 Sun Celta Vigo H Camp Nou TBC
16 13/12 Sun Malaga A La Rosaleda TBC
17 20/12 Sun Real Sociedad H Camp Nou TBC
January
18 03/01 Sun Espanyol A RCDE Stadium TBC
19 10/01 Sun Osasuna A El Sadar TBC
UK kick-off timesSource: LaLiga
MD Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (UK)
January
20 17/01 Sun Elche H Camp Nou TBC
21 24/01 Sun Deportivo Alaves A Mendizorrotza TBC
22 31/01 Sun Valencia H Camp Nou TBC
February
23 07/02 Sun Atletico Madrid H Camp Nou TBC
24 14/02 Sun Villarreal A La Ceramica TBC
25 21/02 Sun Levante H Camp Nou TBC
26 28/02 Sun Athletic Bilbao A San Mames TBC
March
27 07/03 Sun Real Betis H Camp Nou TBC
28 14/03 Sun Deportivo La Coruna H Camp Nou TBC
29 21/03 Sun Rayo Vallecano A Vallecas TBC
April
30 04/04 Sun Sevilla H Camp Nou TBC
31 11/04 Sun Racing Santander A El Sardinero TBC
32 18/04 Sun Espanyol H Camp Nou TBC
33 21/04 Wed Celta Vigo A Balaidos TBC
May
34 02/05 Sun Osasuna H Camp Nou TBC
35 09/05 Sun Real Madrid A Bernabeu TBC
36 16/05 Sun Real Sociedad A Anoeta TBC
37 23/05 Sun Malaga H Camp Nou TBC
38 30/05 Sun Getafe A Coliseum TBC
UK kick-off timesSource: LaLiga
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