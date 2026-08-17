Chelsea news: Seven goals in five games — Joao Pedro in red-hot form as Blues gear up for Premier League opener

Overlooked by the Brazil national team for the World Cup, Joao Pedro has used Chelsea's pre-season to establish himself as a key figure of the Xabi Alonso era. The Blues' top scorer in 2025-26, the Brazilian forward was once again the star man in the final friendly before the Premier League opener.

On Saturday, Chelsea beat Real Sociedad 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Joao Pedro scoring twice.

Joao Pedro shine against Real Sociedad

Reece ➡️ Joao! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 15, 2026

Coming out of the break with the score level at 1-1, the number 20 met a cross from Reece James and headed home with no chance for goalkeeper Alex Ramiro.

Joao Pedro then latched onto a long ball from Malo Gusto out of defence, winning the race against the Real Sociedad backline. Inside the box, the 24-year-old forward finished firmly, low into the corner, leaving Real Sociedad with no way back.

It is worth noting the Brazilian also played an active role in Morgan Rogers' first goal for Chelsea, who paid £117 million to Aston Villa for the winger. Joao Pedro won the aerial duel and forced a save from Ramiro, but Morgan Rogers was on hand to convert the rebound.

Joao Pedro begins 2025-26 in fine form at Chelsea

Not counting closed-doors preparation matches, Joao Pedro has scored seven goals in five pre-season friendlies.

In addition to the brace against the Spanish side, the Brazilian forward also scored a hat-trick against Western Sydney, and netted twice against Juventus.

Although the goals are a clear example of his impact in the final third, the statistics alone do not tell the full story of Joao Pedro's importance to the Spanish manager's system. When the opposition have the ball, the number 20 presses with real intensity to disrupt their build-up play.

When Chelsea regain control, Joao Pedro can also threaten in the final third at pace, whether running in behind, dragging a defender out of position, or acting as a pivot with his back to goal. In longer spells of possession, the forward also has the technical quality to drift wide and dribble towards the box.

These factors help explain why the Blues extended the Brazilian's contract, which had been due to run until 2032, by a further year, along with an improved financial package.

Aware of interest from major clubs in the market, Chelsea wanted to show Joao Pedro that he is a crucial part of the project's future.

On 24 August, at 8pm, the Blues face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the opening round of the season. The number 20 is expected to start and will be relied upon for goals as Chelsea look to challenge for the top places in the Premier League once again in 2026-27.