Transfer news and rumours today: Are Aston Villa on the verge of signing Paris Saint-Germain-linked Zion Suzuki?

Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki will reportedly undergo a medical with Aston Villa on Monday morning ahead of a move to the Premier League outfit.

Suzuki's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be closing in on the signature of the Japan international.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Villa are now nearing a deal for the 23-year-old.

Romano claims that the goalkeeper is due to have a medical at Villa on Monday morning ahead of signing a long-term contract with Unai Emery's team.

The Premier League club have allegedly agreed to pay an initial €30m (£25.7m) plus €5m (£4.3m) add-ons for the 6ft 3in goalkeeper.

Villa are pressing ahead with a move for Suzuki despite the fact that Emiliano Martinez's proposed move to Juventus has collapsed; the Argentina international is still expected to leave before the transfer deadline.

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West Ham 'interested' in summer move for Piroe

Elsewhere, West Ham United are reportedly considering moving for Leeds United attacker Joel Piroe before the end of this summer's transfer window.

The 27-year-old has scored 34 goals and registered 10 assists in 118 appearances for Leeds in all competitions since arriving from Swansea City in 2023.

Piroe struggled during the 2025-26 campaign, failing to score in 16 Premier League appearances, and Leeds are believed to be willing to let the attacker leave.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, West Ham are keen on Piroe.

The report claims that Leeds would prefer a permanent exit, but a loan with an obligation to buy could potentially be accepted by the Whites.

Piroe has an impressive record of 73 goals and 18 assists in 179 appearances in the Championship during his time at both Swansea and Leeds.

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Leeds goalkeeper Perri 'on verge' of Torino move

Meanwhile, Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri has reportedly given the green light to a move to Torino.

According to Romano, Perri has said yes to a switch to the Italian giants, who have agreed to pay €1m (£860,000) to sign the Brazilian on loan for the 2026-27 campaign.

There will allegedly be a €14m (£12m) buy option clause for next summer.

The 28-year-old made the move to Leeds from Lyon in the summer of 2025, and he represented the Whites on 20 occasions last season, conceding 33 times and keeping four clean sheets.

Perri started his career with Sao Paulo before a move to Botafogo, and the goalkeeper then represented Lyon before making the move to the Premier League.

There is expected to be a lot more movement both in and out of Leeds before this summer's transfer window closes for business.