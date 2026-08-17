Aston Villa transfer news: Al-Hilal 'agree personal terms' with Unai Emery favourite as potential Karim Benzema successor

Al-Hilal have allegedly agreed personal terms with Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins.

With 17-year-old Brian Madjo having showcased his potential in the UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain last week, Villa have a potential successor to Watkins.

Watkins has contributed 108 goals and 47 assists from 278 appearances, cementing himself as a club legend.

However, now at the age of 30 and with two years remaining on his contract, Villa are having to be open-minded with regards to a sale in the future.

According to transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there is the potential of Watkins moving to Al-Hilal.

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Could Watkins replace Benzema at Al-Hilal?

The report alleges that the England international has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi Pro League club.

That is despite no formal offer being made by Al-Hilal, who are seemingly keen to part ways with Karim Benzema.

Simone Inzaghi is said to be of the opinion that the French superstar should depart the squad this summer.

Although Al-Hilal are prioritising facilitating an exit, Benzema's contract means that a resolution must be found with the league due to his status.

At this point in time, no agreement appears close, a consequence of the veteran wanting to receive the full amount of the remaining year of his contract.

© Imago / Sportimage

Would Aston Villa sell Watkins this summer?

Unai Emery is seemingly satisfied with Watkins, Tammy Abraham and Madjo as his three options down the middle of the attack.

Unless Abraham is sold, there may not be any movement with the number nine position, yet that may change if Villa receive a proposal which they cannot refuse.

If, for example, they were presented with a proposal worth £60m, it may lead to Emery reigniting his interest in Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, who is valued in the same price range.

Right now, Watkins is in line to start for Villa against Brighton & Hove Albion in Sunday's Premier League opener.