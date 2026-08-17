Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

Arsenal claimed the Premier League title in 2025-26 for the first time in 22 years, finishing with 85 points from 26 wins and conceding only 27 league goals across the season, before going on to reach the Champions League final in Budapest where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.
Defending champions carry a burden Arsenal have not experienced in more than two decades, and with Manchester City in post-Pep Guardiola transition and Liverpool still reconstructing after a fifth-placed finish last season, the competitive conditions entering 2026-27 are as favourable for a second consecutive title as the club has encountered under Mikel Arteta.
The biggest stories heading into the new campaign concern the treatment room rather than the transfer window: William Saliba is sidelined with a back complaint that predates the World Cup and was exacerbated during France's campaign in North America, while Jurrien Timber is weeks away from returning from a groin problem, and the £75m signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United transforms what was a straightforward midfield hierarchy into the most debated selection puzzle at any club in the Premier League.
Here, Sports Mole previews Arsenal's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their campaign.
Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League fixtures
The opening five fixtures are a genuine mixed bag rather than a gentle introduction; Coventry City at home on August 21 is the straightforward opener, but Aston Villa away in gameweek two and Chelsea at home in gameweek three both represent serious tests of an Arsenal side still waiting for Saliba and Timber to return, before newly-promoted Sunderland away and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex provide a relative change in tempo.
The Aston Villa trip in gameweek two is the most significant of the early games; Villa won the Europa League under ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery in 2025-26 and finished fourth last season, and their home form at Villa Park has become one of the most difficult environments in the division for visiting sides, which gives the August 31 fixture extra weight despite its proximity to the opening day.
Arsenal enter their fourth consecutive Champions League campaign with the league phase beginning in mid-September and running until the end of January, a schedule that overlaps directly with the opening 10 Premier League gameweeks; Arteta has historically cycled squad depth through the EFL Cup in October and November, but with European obligations running concurrently from the start, the rotation demands on the full squad will be felt immediately.
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|August 21
|Arsenal vs Coventry City
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|20:00
|August 31
|Aston Villa vs Arsenal
|A
|Villa Park
|20:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|September 6
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|16:30
|September 12
|Sunderland vs Arsenal
|A
|Stadium of Light
|20:00
|September 19
|Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
|A
|American Express Stadium
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|October 10
|Arsenal vs Leeds United
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|October 17
|Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
|A
|City Ground
|15:00
|October 24
|Arsenal vs Everton
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|October 31
|Liverpool vs Arsenal
|A
|Anfield
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|November 7
|Arsenal vs Hull City
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|November 21
|Newcastle United vs Arsenal
|A
|St. James' Park
|15:00
|November 28
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|December 2
|Brentford vs Arsenal
|A
|Gtech Community Stadium
|20:00
|December 5
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
|A
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|15:00
|December 12
|Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|December 19
|Arsenal vs Manchester United
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|December 26
|Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
|A
|Selhurst Park
|15:00
|December 30
|Fulham vs Arsenal
|A
|Craven Cottage
|20:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|January 2
|Arsenal vs Ipswich Town
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|January 6
|Arsenal vs Brentford
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|20:00
|January 16
|Hull City vs Arsenal
|A
|MKM Stadium
|15:00
|January 23
|Arsenal vs Newcastle United
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|January 30
|Manchester City vs Arsenal
|A
|Etihad Stadium
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|February 6
|Arsenal vs Liverpool
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|February 10
|Ipswich Town vs Arsenal
|A
|Portman Road
|20:00
|February 20
|Arsenal vs Fulham
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|February 27
|Manchester United vs Arsenal
|A
|Old Trafford
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|March 3
|Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|20:00
|March 13
|Chelsea vs Arsenal
|A
|Stamford Bridge
|15:00
|March 20
|Arsenal vs Sunderland
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|April 10
|Coventry City vs Arsenal
|A
|CBS Arena
|15:00
|April 17
|Arsenal vs Aston Villa
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|April 24
|AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
|A
|Vitality Stadium
|15:00
|Date
|Match
|H/A
|Venue
|Kick-off
|May 1
|Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|May 8
|Leeds United vs Arsenal
|A
|Elland Road
|15:00
|May 15
|Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|15:00
|May 23
|Everton vs Arsenal
|A
|Everton Stadium
|15:00
|May 30
|Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion
|H
|Emirates Stadium
|16:00
Arsenal summer 2026 transfer activity
Arsenal's approach to the 2026 window has been far more aggressive than the conservative tone Arteta struck immediately after the title win; the Gunners have already shelled out over £140m on new arrivals, and more are expected to come before the September 1 deadline.
The most consequential signing is Guimaraes, recruited for £75m from Newcastle United to give Arteta a box-to-box midfielder of the highest Premier League calibre; the Brazilian captained the Magpies for two seasons and brings the ball-carrying dynamism and pressing intensity that distinguishes him from the more control-oriented Martin Zubimendi already in the squad, creating a genuine tactical choice rather than a straightforward upgrade in one position.
Christos Tzolis arrives for £34m from Club Brugge as the direct replacement for Leandro Trossard, who joins Besiktas this summer; the 24-year-old Greece international scored 22 goals and provided a staggering 29 assists in 52 appearances for Brugge in 2025-26, though the step from the Belgian Pro League to the Premier League means an adjustment period is realistic, and the question of how quickly he can displace Gabriel Martinelli from the left wing will be one of the more watched subplots of the early season.
The confirmed net spend of approximately £119m means Arsenal have invested close to £370m across the two summers of the title-winning cycle, and with the window open until September 1, targets including Nico Williams and Bradley Barcola remain in circulation; the departures of Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are in the pipeline too.
|Bruno Guimaraes (DM)
|Newcastle United
|£75m
|Christos Tzolis (LW)
|Club Brugge
|£34m
|Piero Hincapie (CB)
|Bayer Leverkusen
|£34.5m
|Illan Meslier (GK)
|Leeds United
|Free
|Leandro Trossard (LW)
|Besiktas
|Undisclosed
|Christian Norgaard (DM)
|Everton
|£7m
|Jakub Kiwior (CB)
|Porto
|£14.7m
|Karl Hein (GK)
|Werder Bremen
|£2.6m
|Josh Nichols (RB)
|NK Kustosija
|Free
Arsenal 2026-27 squad
Arsenal's 29-man first-team group is among the deepest in the Premier League, with genuine quality across all four positions and competitive selection battles at right-back, left wing and in a midfield that now contains five players capable of starting regularly at a top-six club.
The goalkeeper department represents the strongest depth in the division: David Raya won the Golden Glove for a third consecutive season in 2025-26 with 19 clean sheets, while Illan Meslier arrives from Leeds United on a free transfer as a credible number two in his mid-20s, with Kepa Arrizabalaga retained as a third option who contributed 12 appearances in cup competition last season.
The midfield is the area where the Guimaraes signing creates the most pressure on the existing squad; with Rice, Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Guimaraes, Mikel Merino and Nwaneri all available, Arteta cannot accommodate every option in even the most expansive system, and the practical consequence is that one world-class midfielder will spend significant time on the bench regardless of form.
Jesus enters 2026-27 in the final year of his contract with no renewal in sight, and interest from Everton, Napoli and Palmeiras makes his situation one to monitor; if he departs before September 1, Arsenal would be left with Gyokeres and Kai Havertz as the only natural strikers in the squad, unless a blockbuster Julian Alvarez or Victor Osimhen deal comes to fruition.
Arsenal 2026-27 predicted starting XI
The absences of Saliba (back) and Timber (groin) mean Arteta cannot field his strongest defensive unit on the opening day, with Ben White covering at right-back and Cristhian Mosquera given the nod ahead of Piero Hincapie to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in the centre.
The biggest structural question of the season is already settled in one sense: Arteta has confirmed the shift to a 4-3-3, with Rice anchoring the midfield as the defensive pivot and Guimaraes and Odegaard operating as the carrying No.8s on either side of him, a configuration that gives Zubimendi the most difficult decision about his own future at the club.
In that configuration, Odegaard operates from the right channel of a midfield three rather than as a pure 10, and the question of whether that slight repositioning affects his goal contribution rate will be one of the early talking points; across the past two seasons in the more advanced role, Odegaard has averaged over six Premier League goals and five assists, and Arteta will want early evidence that those numbers are sustainable from a wider midfield position.
On the left flank, Tzolis starts ahead of Martinelli for the Coventry City opener, having impressed in pre-season and made his competitive debut in English football during Arsenal's 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City on August 16, in which he claimed two assists during a delightful cameo.
Arsenal 2026-27 squad depth
The goalkeeper pecking order is clear and Arteta will not need to rotate it: Raya first, Meslier second and Kepa Arrizabalaga third after a second season in which his 12 cup appearances confirmed him as a reliable rotational option rather than a genuine starter.
White covering at right-back for the injured Timber is the most visible short-term gap; White played 30 games at right-back across 2025-26 and performed capably but is visibly a step below Timber in both attacking output and 1-v-1 defence, and Arteta's pressure on the Dutchman to return promptly is understandable given that he produced four goals and seven assists from that position last season.
At centre-back, Mosquera starts alongside Gabriel Magalhaes for the opener with Saliba absent, and Hincapie provides experienced cover from the bench; the 21-year-old Spanish international made 35 appearances in 2025-26 and has the athleticism to function in Arteta's high defensive line, though his positional reading in transition still carries the inconsistency of a player who has not yet completed a full Premier League season as a regular starter.
In midfield, Zubimendi, Merino and Eze are the primary rotation options behind the starting three of Rice, Guimaraes and Odegaard; Eze scored 10 goals in all competitions in his debut Arsenal season and brings a genuine goal threat from the No.8 position that no other squad midfielder replicates, making him the most valuable of the cover options.
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta: Manager profile
Arteta was appointed on December 22, 2019, inheriting a squad in eighth place after Emery's dismissal, and he spent the following three seasons reshaping the culture and competitive intensity at the club before the league table began to reflect what was being built at London Colney.
The 2024-25 campaign, which ended with Arsenal 10 points behind champions Liverpool despite reaching the Champions League semi-finals, was the season that most tested his credibility after three consecutive runners-up finishes; he responded by significantly expanding his transfer approach, investing over £250m in the summer of 2025 and delivering the most complete squad of his tenure, one that proceeded to concede the fewest goals in the division and lead the table for longer than any other club during the title-winning 2025-26 campaign.
Arteta operates a high-pressing, positional system that evolved between 2022 and 2025 from a direct 4-2-3-1 into something more fluid and context-dependent; his side now regularly shift between a double pivot and a midfield three depending on the opponent, and the Guimaraes signing signals a deliberate tactical step toward a 4-3-3 that makes more use of the centre of the pitch at the expense of the narrow ten role that Odegaard has occupied for the past three seasons.
Publicly, Arteta is unusual among elite managers in addressing the emotional demands of the job directly; he has spoken about the psychological cost of the three near-miss seasons on the group, and the squad regard him as a manager whose directness removes the ambiguity that tends to fracture teams through difficult patches. His contract runs until June 30, 2027, and while fans are anxiously awaiting news of a renewal, he has sought to calm any fears.
Declan Rice: Arsenal's star player
Rice arrived from West Ham United for a club-record £100m in July 2023 and has improved in each of his three seasons at Arsenal; 2025-26 produced four Premier League goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances, alongside one goal and two assists from 13 Champions League games, making him the most durable outfield player in the squad with 49 combined appearances across those two competitions alone.
In the prime of his career at 27, Rice combines defensive positioning for a high press with the ability to arrive into shooting positions before opposing midfielders can track him, not to mention extraordinary set-piece ability - see his 2024-25 Real Madrid free kicks and pinpoint corners throughout 2025-26.
Rice endured a disrupted World Cup campaign owing to long-standing back and hamstring problems, but a complete summer reset would have done him the world of good, such are the demands placed on his body week in week out.
Furthermore, the set-piece threat he has added to his game during the tournament makes him uniquely dangerous in a system that already produces more dead-ball opportunities than any other side in the division.
Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal's one to watch
Viktor Gyokeres delivered the most consequential individual debut season by an Arsenal signing in 2025-26; 14 league goals from 36 appearances at a rate of 0.57 per 90, combined with 21 across all competitions, resolved a question that had followed Arsenal through five consecutive title challenges about whether they could win a championship without a reliable centre-forward.
The Swede's physicality above the defensive line and the ability to hold the ball in tight areas gave Saka, Eze and Odegaard time to arrive beyond him; that combination of hold-up work and clinical finishing was the attacking element most obviously absent from the Arsenal sides that finished second in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, and the correlation between Gyokeres joining in July 2025 and the title arriving in May 2026 is not a coincidence.
The narrative heading into 2026-27 is that opponents now have a full season of footage on his movements, positioning and finishing angles, and Gyokeres has the character to respond to that level of attention; he scored in eight of Arsenal's final 14 league games as the title race tightened, which is exactly the evidence base a player needs to carry confidence into a defence of that standard..
Arsenal strengths and weaknesses
Arsenal pre-season results
Arsenal played five pre-season friendlies before capping the summer with a 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City in Cardiff on August 16, a result that elevated the overall pre-season record to three wins, one draw and two defeats from six games.
The 4-1 victory over La Liga side Girona on August 1 was the most controlled performance of the programme, with Gyokeres scoring twice and the defensive structure looking solid; the 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on August 9 was more instructive, as both Saliba and Timber were absent and Mosquera's positional error directly contributed to Dortmund's opening goal, illustrating precisely why Arteta wants the former two back as quickly as possible.
David Raya and Bukayo Saka returned from World Cup duty late and could only be involved in the Como draw and the Community Shield rather than the full programme; Arteta managed their minutes cautiously across both, and both are expected to be fully available for Coventry City on August 21.
Arsenal 2026-27 season prediction
The schedule tightens sharply in October with trips to Nottingham Forest and Anfield, which puts pressure on Arsenal to bank points early despite facing Villa and Chelsea in the opening five; the critical question for the autumn is whether Saliba and Timber return before that run, because the defensive unit with the Frenchman in it is measurably more difficult to score against than any version without him.
The competitive landscape favours a second consecutive title in a way that has not existed since City's dominance ended: the Sky Blues are in their first post-Guardiola season under a manager yet to win the Premier League, Liverpool finished fifth last season and have rebuilt rather than reinforced, and Chelsea under Xabi Alonso are a medium-term threat rather than an immediate rival for 89 points; Arsenal's main competition in the title race is likely to come from Aston Villa, who finished fourth last season and won the Europa League in 2025-26, and from Liverpool if their new cycle clicks sooner than expected.
The single factor most likely to determine whether the season succeeds or falls short is Saliba's fitness; when the Frenchman is in the team, Arsenal have conceded 27 or fewer Premier League goals in each of the last two seasons, and the margin of comfort that figure creates across a full campaign is what turns 85 points into a championship rather than a second or third-placed finish.
Arsenal retain the title in 2026-27 and reach the Champions League semi-finals again; the squad is deeper than the one that won the championship, the tactical evolution brought by Guimaraes gives Arteta a genuine option B in big away games, and the strength of the title argument is visible in how thin the case is for any rival to overhaul them across 38 games.