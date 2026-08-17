Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Mikel Arteta, W214 D67 L73 in all competitions at Arsenal First fixture Coventry City (H), August 21, Emirates Stadium, 20:00 BST Summer activity Approx. -£119m net; Guimaraes and Tzolis the headline arrivals; Norgaard and Trossard out Star player Declan Rice, 4G 7A in 36 PL appearances in 2025-26; Community Shield winner Our prediction Premier League champions again; top four minimum

Arsenal claimed the Premier League title in 2025-26 for the first time in 22 years, finishing with 85 points from 26 wins and conceding only 27 league goals across the season, before going on to reach the Champions League final in Budapest where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Defending champions carry a burden Arsenal have not experienced in more than two decades, and with Manchester City in post-Pep Guardiola transition and Liverpool still reconstructing after a fifth-placed finish last season, the competitive conditions entering 2026-27 are as favourable for a second consecutive title as the club has encountered under Mikel Arteta.

The biggest stories heading into the new campaign concern the treatment room rather than the transfer window: William Saliba is sidelined with a back complaint that predates the World Cup and was exacerbated during France's campaign in North America, while Jurrien Timber is weeks away from returning from a groin problem, and the £75m signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United transforms what was a straightforward midfield hierarchy into the most debated selection puzzle at any club in the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole previews Arsenal's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their campaign.

Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

The opening five fixtures are a genuine mixed bag rather than a gentle introduction; Coventry City at home on August 21 is the straightforward opener, but Aston Villa away in gameweek two and Chelsea at home in gameweek three both represent serious tests of an Arsenal side still waiting for Saliba and Timber to return, before newly-promoted Sunderland away and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex provide a relative change in tempo.

The Aston Villa trip in gameweek two is the most significant of the early games; Villa won the Europa League under ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery in 2025-26 and finished fourth last season, and their home form at Villa Park has become one of the most difficult environments in the division for visiting sides, which gives the August 31 fixture extra weight despite its proximity to the opening day.

Arsenal enter their fourth consecutive Champions League campaign with the league phase beginning in mid-September and running until the end of January, a schedule that overlaps directly with the opening 10 Premier League gameweeks; Arteta has historically cycled squad depth through the EFL Cup in October and November, but with European obligations running concurrently from the start, the rotation demands on the full squad will be felt immediately.

2026-27 Premier League season Arsenal fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 21 Arsenal vs Coventry City H Emirates Stadium 20:00 August 31 Aston Villa vs Arsenal A Villa Park 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 6 Arsenal vs Chelsea H Emirates Stadium 16:30 September 12 Sunderland vs Arsenal A Stadium of Light 20:00 September 19 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal A American Express Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Arsenal vs Leeds United H Emirates Stadium 15:00 October 17 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal A City Ground 15:00 October 24 Arsenal vs Everton H Emirates Stadium 15:00 October 31 Liverpool vs Arsenal A Anfield 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Arsenal vs Hull City H Emirates Stadium 15:00 November 21 Newcastle United vs Arsenal A St. James' Park 15:00 November 28 Arsenal vs Manchester City H Emirates Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Brentford vs Arsenal A Gtech Community Stadium 20:00 December 5 Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 December 12 Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth H Emirates Stadium 15:00 December 19 Arsenal vs Manchester United H Emirates Stadium 15:00 December 26 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal A Selhurst Park 15:00 December 30 Fulham vs Arsenal A Craven Cottage 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 Arsenal vs Ipswich Town H Emirates Stadium 15:00 January 6 Arsenal vs Brentford H Emirates Stadium 20:00 January 16 Hull City vs Arsenal A MKM Stadium 15:00 January 23 Arsenal vs Newcastle United H Emirates Stadium 15:00 January 30 Manchester City vs Arsenal A Etihad Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Arsenal vs Liverpool H Emirates Stadium 15:00 February 10 Ipswich Town vs Arsenal A Portman Road 20:00 February 20 Arsenal vs Fulham H Emirates Stadium 15:00 February 27 Manchester United vs Arsenal A Old Trafford 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace H Emirates Stadium 20:00 March 13 Chelsea vs Arsenal A Stamford Bridge 15:00 March 20 Arsenal vs Sunderland H Emirates Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Coventry City vs Arsenal A CBS Arena 15:00 April 17 Arsenal vs Aston Villa H Emirates Stadium 15:00 April 24 AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal A Vitality Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur H Emirates Stadium 15:00 May 8 Leeds United vs Arsenal A Elland Road 15:00 May 15 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest H Emirates Stadium 15:00 May 23 Everton vs Arsenal A Everton Stadium 15:00 May 30 Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion H Emirates Stadium 16:00

Arsenal summer 2026 transfer activity

Arsenal's approach to the 2026 window has been far more aggressive than the conservative tone Arteta struck immediately after the title win; the Gunners have already shelled out over £140m on new arrivals, and more are expected to come before the September 1 deadline.

The most consequential signing is Guimaraes, recruited for £75m from Newcastle United to give Arteta a box-to-box midfielder of the highest Premier League calibre; the Brazilian captained the Magpies for two seasons and brings the ball-carrying dynamism and pressing intensity that distinguishes him from the more control-oriented Martin Zubimendi already in the squad, creating a genuine tactical choice rather than a straightforward upgrade in one position.

Christos Tzolis arrives for £34m from Club Brugge as the direct replacement for Leandro Trossard, who joins Besiktas this summer; the 24-year-old Greece international scored 22 goals and provided a staggering 29 assists in 52 appearances for Brugge in 2025-26, though the step from the Belgian Pro League to the Premier League means an adjustment period is realistic, and the question of how quickly he can displace Gabriel Martinelli from the left wing will be one of the more watched subplots of the early season.

The confirmed net spend of approximately £119m means Arsenal have invested close to £370m across the two summers of the title-winning cycle, and with the window open until September 1, targets including Nico Williams and Bradley Barcola remain in circulation; the departures of Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are in the pipeline too.

2026 summer window Arsenal summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins Bruno Guimaraes (DM) Newcastle United £75m Christos Tzolis (LW) Club Brugge £34m Piero Hincapie (CB) Bayer Leverkusen £34.5m Illan Meslier (GK) Leeds United Free ▼ Outs Leandro Trossard (LW) Besiktas Undisclosed Christian Norgaard (DM) Everton £7m Jakub Kiwior (CB) Porto £14.7m Karl Hein (GK) Werder Bremen £2.6m Josh Nichols (RB) NK Kustosija Free Confirmed net spend: approx. -£119.2m (Trossard fee undisclosed; window open until September 1)

Arsenal 2026-27 squad

Arsenal's 29-man first-team group is among the deepest in the Premier League, with genuine quality across all four positions and competitive selection battles at right-back, left wing and in a midfield that now contains five players capable of starting regularly at a top-six club.

The goalkeeper department represents the strongest depth in the division: David Raya won the Golden Glove for a third consecutive season in 2025-26 with 19 clean sheets, while Illan Meslier arrives from Leeds United on a free transfer as a credible number two in his mid-20s, with Kepa Arrizabalaga retained as a third option who contributed 12 appearances in cup competition last season.

The midfield is the area where the Guimaraes signing creates the most pressure on the existing squad; with Rice, Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, Guimaraes, Mikel Merino and Nwaneri all available, Arteta cannot accommodate every option in even the most expansive system, and the practical consequence is that one world-class midfielder will spend significant time on the bench regardless of form.

Jesus enters 2026-27 in the final year of his contract with no renewal in sight, and interest from Everton, Napoli and Palmeiras makes his situation one to monitor; if he departs before September 1, Arsenal would be left with Gyokeres and Kai Havertz as the only natural strikers in the squad, unless a blockbuster Julian Alvarez or Victor Osimhen deal comes to fruition.

2026-27 season Arsenal 2026-27 first-team squad * New signing † Potential departure (window open) Goalkeepers (3) David Raya • Illan Meslier* • Kepa Arrizabalaga Defenders (8) William Saliba • Gabriel Magalhaes • Piero Hincapie* • Cristhian Mosquera • Riccardo Calafiori • Myles Lewis-Skelly • Jurrien Timber • Ben White Midfielders (13) Bruno Guimaraes* • Declan Rice • Martin Zubimendi† • Mikel Merino • Martin Odegaard • Eberechi Eze • Ethan Nwaneri† • Bukayo Saka • Gabriel Martinelli† • Christos Tzolis* • Noni Madueke • Fabio Vieira† • Max Dowman Forwards (3) Viktor Gyokeres • Kai Havertz • Gabriel Jesus†

Arsenal 2026-27 predicted starting XI

The absences of Saliba (back) and Timber (groin) mean Arteta cannot field his strongest defensive unit on the opening day, with Ben White covering at right-back and Cristhian Mosquera given the nod ahead of Piero Hincapie to partner Gabriel Magalhaes in the centre.

The biggest structural question of the season is already settled in one sense: Arteta has confirmed the shift to a 4-3-3, with Rice anchoring the midfield as the defensive pivot and Guimaraes and Odegaard operating as the carrying No.8s on either side of him, a configuration that gives Zubimendi the most difficult decision about his own future at the club.

In that configuration, Odegaard operates from the right channel of a midfield three rather than as a pure 10, and the question of whether that slight repositioning affects his goal contribution rate will be one of the early talking points; across the past two seasons in the more advanced role, Odegaard has averaged over six Premier League goals and five assists, and Arteta will want early evidence that those numbers are sustainable from a wider midfield position.

On the left flank, Tzolis starts ahead of Martinelli for the Coventry City opener, having impressed in pre-season and made his competitive debut in English football during Arsenal's 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City on August 16, in which he claimed two assists during a delightful cameo.

Predicted XI (opening day) Arsenal 4-3-3 Gyokeres Tzolis Saka Guimaraes Rice Odegaard Calafiori Gabriel Mosquera White Raya ST Viktor Gyokeres LW Christos Tzolis RW Bukayo Saka CM Bruno Guimaraes DM Declan Rice CM Martin Odegaard LB Riccardo Calafiori CB Gabriel Magalhaes CB Cristhian Mosquera RB Ben White GK David Raya

Arsenal 2026-27 squad depth

The goalkeeper pecking order is clear and Arteta will not need to rotate it: Raya first, Meslier second and Kepa Arrizabalaga third after a second season in which his 12 cup appearances confirmed him as a reliable rotational option rather than a genuine starter.

White covering at right-back for the injured Timber is the most visible short-term gap; White played 30 games at right-back across 2025-26 and performed capably but is visibly a step below Timber in both attacking output and 1-v-1 defence, and Arteta's pressure on the Dutchman to return promptly is understandable given that he produced four goals and seven assists from that position last season.

At centre-back, Mosquera starts alongside Gabriel Magalhaes for the opener with Saliba absent, and Hincapie provides experienced cover from the bench; the 21-year-old Spanish international made 35 appearances in 2025-26 and has the athleticism to function in Arteta's high defensive line, though his positional reading in transition still carries the inconsistency of a player who has not yet completed a full Premier League season as a regular starter.

In midfield, Zubimendi, Merino and Eze are the primary rotation options behind the starting three of Rice, Guimaraes and Odegaard; Eze scored 10 goals in all competitions in his debut Arsenal season and brings a genuine goal threat from the No.8 position that no other squad midfielder replicates, making him the most valuable of the cover options.

Depth chart Arsenal 4-3-3 Gyokeres Havertz / Jesus Tzolis Martinelli / Eze Saka Madueke / Dowman Guimaraes Merino / Eze Rice Zubimendi / Merino Odegaard Eze / Nwaneri Calafiori Lewis-Skelly Gabriel Mosquera Mosquera Hincapie / Saliba White Timber Raya Meslier / Kepa

Mikel Arteta: Manager profile

Arteta was appointed on December 22, 2019, inheriting a squad in eighth place after Emery's dismissal, and he spent the following three seasons reshaping the culture and competitive intensity at the club before the league table began to reflect what was being built at London Colney.

The 2024-25 campaign, which ended with Arsenal 10 points behind champions Liverpool despite reaching the Champions League semi-finals, was the season that most tested his credibility after three consecutive runners-up finishes; he responded by significantly expanding his transfer approach, investing over £250m in the summer of 2025 and delivering the most complete squad of his tenure, one that proceeded to concede the fewest goals in the division and lead the table for longer than any other club during the title-winning 2025-26 campaign.

Arteta operates a high-pressing, positional system that evolved between 2022 and 2025 from a direct 4-2-3-1 into something more fluid and context-dependent; his side now regularly shift between a double pivot and a midfield three depending on the opponent, and the Guimaraes signing signals a deliberate tactical step toward a 4-3-3 that makes more use of the centre of the pitch at the expense of the narrow ten role that Odegaard has occupied for the past three seasons.

Publicly, Arteta is unusual among elite managers in addressing the emotional demands of the job directly; he has spoken about the psychological cost of the three near-miss seasons on the group, and the squad regard him as a manager whose directness removes the ambiguity that tends to fracture teams through difficult patches. His contract runs until June 30, 2027, and while fans are anxiously awaiting news of a renewal, he has sought to calm any fears.

Overall record at Arsenal (all competitions) Mikel Arteta: managerial record 354 Played 214 Won 67 Drawn 73 Lost 698 Goals for 357 Goals against 60.5% Win rate

Declan Rice: Arsenal's star player

Rice arrived from West Ham United for a club-record £100m in July 2023 and has improved in each of his three seasons at Arsenal; 2025-26 produced four Premier League goals and seven assists in 36 league appearances, alongside one goal and two assists from 13 Champions League games, making him the most durable outfield player in the squad with 49 combined appearances across those two competitions alone.

In the prime of his career at 27, Rice combines defensive positioning for a high press with the ability to arrive into shooting positions before opposing midfielders can track him, not to mention extraordinary set-piece ability - see his 2024-25 Real Madrid free kicks and pinpoint corners throughout 2025-26.

Rice endured a disrupted World Cup campaign owing to long-standing back and hamstring problems, but a complete summer reset would have done him the world of good, such are the demands placed on his body week in week out.

Furthermore, the set-piece threat he has added to his game during the tournament makes him uniquely dangerous in a system that already produces more dead-ball opportunities than any other side in the division.

2025-26 season Declan Rice: key stats 36 PL apps (2025-26) 4 PL goals (2025-26) 7 PL assists (2025-26) 49 PL and UCL apps ~349 Career PL apps 7.56 FotMob PL rating

Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal's one to watch

Viktor Gyokeres delivered the most consequential individual debut season by an Arsenal signing in 2025-26; 14 league goals from 36 appearances at a rate of 0.57 per 90, combined with 21 across all competitions, resolved a question that had followed Arsenal through five consecutive title challenges about whether they could win a championship without a reliable centre-forward.

The Swede's physicality above the defensive line and the ability to hold the ball in tight areas gave Saka, Eze and Odegaard time to arrive beyond him; that combination of hold-up work and clinical finishing was the attacking element most obviously absent from the Arsenal sides that finished second in 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, and the correlation between Gyokeres joining in July 2025 and the title arriving in May 2026 is not a coincidence.

The narrative heading into 2026-27 is that opponents now have a full season of footage on his movements, positioning and finishing angles, and Gyokeres has the character to respond to that level of attention; he scored in eight of Arsenal's final 14 league games as the title race tightened, which is exactly the evidence base a player needs to carry confidence into a defence of that standard..

Arsenal strengths and weaknesses

Arsenal strengths and weaknesses Strengths Defensive foundation: Raya's 19 clean sheets and a division-low 27 goals conceded in 2025-26 give Arteta a platform from which losing matches requires opponents to produce their best over a full 90 minutes, a baseline that has not changed despite the absence of Saliba Midfield volume and quality: Rice, Guimaraes, Zubimendi and Odegaard form a midfield group deep enough to sustain both a Premier League title race and a Champions League campaign without quality dropping noticeably, even with one absent through injury or rotation Set-piece operation: The Premier League-record 18 corner goals in 2025-26 made Arsenal's dead-ball sequences the most feared in the division; that operation becomes more dangerous, not less, as Rice's direct free-kick threat draws defensive attention away from the corner routines Weaknesses Opening-day defensive absences: Saliba and Timber are both unavailable for August 21; the two cover the club's most important defensive position and first-choice right-back slot respectively, and their simultaneous absence puts early-season pressure on Mosquera and White at precisely the point when Villa and Chelsea arrive in gameweeks two and three Zubimendi's squad role: The shift to a 4-3-3 with Rice as pivot leaves Zubimendi starting from the bench behind a first-choice three; Arteta holds one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe as a rotation option, and if that situation extends into winter, it invites January speculation that could unsettle a squad in a title race Unproven left wing starter: Tzolis has no Premier League experience entering 2026-27, and while his Community Shield performance was encouraging, the sustained demands of a title-winning season are different from a single August showpiece; if he struggles to adapt before January, the left side of the front three becomes the squad's thinnest area relative to the standard required at a title-challenging club

Arsenal pre-season results

Arsenal played five pre-season friendlies before capping the summer with a 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City in Cardiff on August 16, a result that elevated the overall pre-season record to three wins, one draw and two defeats from six games.

The 4-1 victory over La Liga side Girona on August 1 was the most controlled performance of the programme, with Gyokeres scoring twice and the defensive structure looking solid; the 2-3 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on August 9 was more instructive, as both Saliba and Timber were absent and Mosquera's positional error directly contributed to Dortmund's opening goal, illustrating precisely why Arteta wants the former two back as quickly as possible.

David Raya and Bukayo Saka returned from World Cup duty late and could only be involved in the Como draw and the Community Shield rather than the full programme; Arteta managed their minutes cautiously across both, and both are expected to be fully available for Coventry City on August 21.

Pre-season and Community Shield 2026 Arsenal pre-season results W W L L D W 3 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 50.0% Win rate

Arsenal 2026-27 season prediction

The schedule tightens sharply in October with trips to Nottingham Forest and Anfield, which puts pressure on Arsenal to bank points early despite facing Villa and Chelsea in the opening five; the critical question for the autumn is whether Saliba and Timber return before that run, because the defensive unit with the Frenchman in it is measurably more difficult to score against than any version without him.

The competitive landscape favours a second consecutive title in a way that has not existed since City's dominance ended: the Sky Blues are in their first post-Guardiola season under a manager yet to win the Premier League, Liverpool finished fifth last season and have rebuilt rather than reinforced, and Chelsea under Xabi Alonso are a medium-term threat rather than an immediate rival for 89 points; Arsenal's main competition in the title race is likely to come from Aston Villa, who finished fourth last season and won the Europa League in 2025-26, and from Liverpool if their new cycle clicks sooner than expected.

The single factor most likely to determine whether the season succeeds or falls short is Saliba's fitness; when the Frenchman is in the team, Arsenal have conceded 27 or fewer Premier League goals in each of the last two seasons, and the margin of comfort that figure creates across a full campaign is what turns 85 points into a championship rather than a second or third-placed finish.

Arsenal retain the title in 2026-27 and reach the Champions League semi-finals again; the squad is deeper than the one that won the championship, the tactical evolution brought by Guimaraes gives Arteta a genuine option B in big away games, and the strength of the title argument is visible in how thin the case is for any rival to overhaul them across 38 games.