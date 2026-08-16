Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta 'open' to accepting fresh offer for £43m star as new attacker targeted before deadline

Arsenal are planning to accept an offer for Gabriel Martinelli despite failing to sell him to Galatasaray, the newest report has claimed.

The Gunners began their 2026-27 season in emphatic fashion, beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta opted to start a front three of Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and newcomer Christos Tzolis, who played on the left and registered two assists.

The head coach said that he left Martinelli out of the squad due to size restrictions, though fans have speculated that it could be because of the club's desire to sell the winger, who reportedly turned down the chance to sign for Galatasaray earlier this week after a £43m offer was lodged.

Football Insider report that the Gunners are planning on accepting another offer for Martinelli if it arrives from another club, with Arteta still hoping to make room in his squad for a marquee addition before the September 1 deadline.

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Gabriel Martinelli future: Who could buy Arsenal winger?

The most important aspect of any transfer involving Martinelli is the player himself, as any deal cannot proceed without the approval of the Brazilian.

While it is impossible to truly know exactly why the 25-year-old was not in favour of a move to Galatasaray, it could be inferred that he wants to play at a higher level than the Turkish Super Lig.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI AT ARSENAL Matches: 278 Starts: 186 Goals: 62 Assists: 36

That would narrow the scope of possible destinations considering many clubs beyond England do not necessarily have the financial ability to complete such a deal.

Premier League clubs would be able to afford a transfer, but it remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to sell to a potential rival.

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Premier League title race: What if Mikel Arteta cannot sell Martinelli?

Arsenal should still look to bring in a forward if Martinelli stays, but if they cannot find an adequate signing this summer, then they will have to hope for greater production from the Brazilian.

The 25-year-old only scored one Premier League goal last term, though perhaps he could benefit from playing in the same XI as Bruno Guimaraes, who is an excellent creator.

Arteta's team were somewhat reductive in attack last term, and that no doubt blunted the impact of their stars in the forward line, so playing riskier but more penetrative passes into the final third could help generate more chances.