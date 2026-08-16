Man City lose Community Shield: Enzo Maresca suffers record-equalling defeat to Arsenal in blow before Premier League season

Enzo Maresca suffered the joint heaviest defeat by a Manchester City manager in their debut game following his side's loss against Arsenal.

The Community Shield was comfortably won by the Gunners on Sunday, with the Londoners winning 3-0 against the Citizens.

A particularly concerning aspect of the performance for Maresca will be the fact Arsenal only needed 27 seconds to take the lead.

The head coach will have wanted to start quickly, especially as he faces the task of trying to replace Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers of all time.

OptaJoe have revealed that the Italian equalled the record for the heaviest defeat by a City manager in their opening game, with Harry Newbould losing 4-1 to Arsenal in 1906.

3 - Enzo Maresca suffered the joint-heaviest defeat by a Manchester City manager in their first game, with Harry Newbould in 1906 the only previous one to lose by 3+ goals (1-4 v Arsenal).



Stumble. pic.twitter.com/QZxnvA5pdL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2026

Enzo Maresca: Can Manchester City challenge for Premier League title?

It should be noted that Sunday's match is not considered a competitive game, and both teams were not necessarily at their best, but the fixture still highlighted concerns that the Citizens must address.

With the Premier League season set to begin next week, Sunday was the worst possible preparation for Maresca, who had insisted that he did not see the game as a friendly.

MAN CITY STATS VS. ARSENAL Shots: 12 Shots on Target: 5 xG: 0.77 Touches in Opposition's Box: 33

City not only looked slow and lethargic compared to their counterparts, but they also lacked control without Rodri in the middle of the pitch.

The Spaniard has consistently been linked with a move to Barcelona, and his potential exit would seriously weaken the club's chances of competing with Arsenal.

© Imago / Nexpher Images

Who will challenge Arsenal for the title if Man City fail?

City will be expected to push for the title due to their success over the past decade, especially after bringing in the likes of Elliot Anderson this summer, but there could be scope for a new challenger if they fail to settle under Maresca,

Liverpool and Chelsea are both unknown commodities given they both have new managers in their dugouts, while Manchester United have looked unconvincing in pre-season.

Perhaps the only team that can stop Arsenal from retaining their title is Man City, though it remains to be seen if Maresca will have the squad to compete for major honours by the closure of the transfer window.