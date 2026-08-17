Manchester City 'plan' for Enzo Fernandez revealed after £120m transfer deadline passes

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez reportedly remains a major target for Manchester City, with Enzo Maresca said to be keen on a reunion with the Argentine.

Fernandez featured in Chelsea's 3-1 friendly victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, although his appearance was accompanied by a smattering of boos from sections of the Blues support.

The Argentina international, who reached the 2026 World Cup final with his country, was suspended by Chelsea for two matches towards the end of last season after casting doubt over his future while away on international duty.

That uncertainty came amid reports of interest from Real Madrid, although the Spanish giants subsequently ruled out a move for Fernandez through an official club statement in early July.

Manchester City still interested in signing Enzo Fernandez?

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Fernandez still has six years remaining on the lucrative contract he signed after arriving from Benfica for approximately £107m in January 2023.

It was widely reported that Chelsea had informed Manchester City they would need to submit a formal £120m offer by 5pm on Friday to stand any realistic chance of signing the midfielder.

That deadline has now passed, but according to Sky Sports News, City are still weighing up whether to make a move for Fernandez before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Chelsea would undoubtedly suffer a major blow by losing a player of Fernandez's calibre at this stage of the window without first securing a replacement, particularly given the limited time remaining to react.

However, if City are serious about prising him away from Stamford Bridge, they may ultimately have to dig even deeper than the previously reported £120m figure.

Enzo Fernandez: Replacement for Rodri?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester City could be preparing for significant changes in midfield, with both Tijjani Reijnders and Rodri reportedly heading towards the exit door.

Reijnders is expected to join Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah in a deal worth around £51m, while Rodri is reportedly set to undergo a medical with Barcelona ahead of completing a £65.4m move from the Citizens.

Those departures would create considerable room in City's midfield and could hand Maresca the opportunity to reshape the department in his own image.

The Citizens have already broken their club transfer record to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £117m, but the former Chelsea boss appears far from finished with his midfield rebuild.

Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi is another player on City's radar, with the Premier League club reportedly in talks with Lille over a potential deal for the £85m-rated youngster.

However, Fernandez would represent an altogether different kind of signing: a proven Premier League performer, a World Cup finalist and a player Maresca already knows well from their time together at Chelsea.