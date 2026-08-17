Chelsea news: BlueCo bombshell as Todd Boehly 'discusses' selling Blues stake

Chelsea are reportedly in line for a change in ownership with Todd Boehly one of two people in discussions over selling their stakes in the club.

The Blues are currently preparing for their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 24 under new manager Xabi Alonso.

There is high anticipation over how the Spaniard could fare with a wide array of new players being signed.

However, as per The Financial Times, there is the possibility of significant upheaval behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

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Boehly keen to sell Chelsea stake

The report alleges that Boehly and Mark Walter are in talks to sell their stakes in Chelsea.

Boehly and Walter possess 12.8% stakes of Chelsea, with Clearlake Capital owning 61.5%.

While Boehly and Walter are interested in cashing in on their share of Chelsea, it is unclear whether Hansjorg Wyss - who also holds a 12.8% stake - shares the same stance.

An ownership agreement is allegedly in place where the quartet of parties involved can only sell stakes to each other. Those terms are said to be in place until 2032.

At this point in time, it is unclear what speed the process could proceed.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Will BlueCo development impact Chelsea in transfer market?

The short answer to this is expected to be a no, the reason being that Clearlake, Boehly, Walter and Wyss all have a vested interest.

Chelsea have also completed the large majority of their signings, with only a new central midfielder anticipated in the event that Enzo Fernandez leaves the club.

BlueCo are currently working diligently to finalise the number of sales that are required to comply with the relevant Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.

That is a necessity to avoid any further penalties, so Chelsea's hierarchy are likely to be in unison over ticking that particular box.