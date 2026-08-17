Premier League transfer news: Coventry City, Ipswich Town announce three signings for combined £49.2m

Coventry City and Ipswich Town have announced three signings in a matter of hours on Monday.

The Sky Blues and Tractor Boys are preparing for the opening weekend of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign having achieved automatic promotion from the Championship.

Between them, a total of 18 new players had already been acquired by the two clubs prior to their matches against Arsenal and Sunderland respectively.

However, that figure is now up to 21 after further considerable financial outlays came on Monday afternoon and evening.

Coventry announce Awoniyi signing

Frank Lampard has added Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi to his squad in an alleged £9m deal.

After four years at the City Ground, the Nigeria international is making the switch to the CBS Arena having contributed 23 goals and six assists from 103 appearances in a Forest shirt.

Coventry had been lacking top-flight experience down the middle of their attack, but the 29-year-old will now challenge Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante for the number nine role.

O'Neil enjoys Strasbourg reunion after BlueCo business

Meanwhile, Ipswich boss Gary O'Neil has returned to former employers Strasbourg to sign Abdoul Ouattara and Julio Enciso.

O'Neil spent the second half of 2025-26 working for BlueCo before the decision was made to part ways.

Ouattara was used in a range of positions by O'Neil, including both full-back roles and central midfield, during his time at Stade de la Meinau.

The 20-year-old leaves Strasbourg with five goals and two assists from 62 appearances in what is reported to be a £17.1m deal.

As for Enciso, the former Ipswich loanee returns to Portman Road for a reported £23.1m.

He contributed an impressive 12 goals and nine assists in his only campaign in France.