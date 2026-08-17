Man United transfer talk: Red Devils 'in talks' over permanent exit for 22-year-old

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in discussions with Manchester United over a permanent move for central midfielder Toby Collyer.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at West Brom, making 12 appearances before picking up a calf injury which ultimately saw his spell at the Hawthorns cut short.

Collyer went on to join Hull City on loan at the end of January, and he finished the season with five appearances for the Tigers, who were promoted to the Premier League through the playoffs.

The midfielder has been involved in Man United's preparations for the new campaign, but there has been widespread speculation surrounding his future.

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West Brom 'in talks' over Collyer transfer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, West Brom are currently in talks with Man United over what would be a permanent move for the midfielder.

Collyer made the move to Man United from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, and he made 13 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign.

The midfielder's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in June 2027, so a permanent departure is seen as much more likely than another loan.

West Brom finished 21st in the Championship last season and will have ambitions of pushing towards the playoffs in the second tier in the 2026-27 campaign.

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Will Man United sign another midfielder this summer?

Man United have signed two new central midfielders this summer, bringing in Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The Red Devils remain interested in adding a third midfielder before the end of the summer transfer window, but there are no certainties when it comes to the market.

Mason Mount had been impressing in central midfield before picking up an injury which has seen him miss the team's last two games against Leeds United and AC Milan.

It remains to be seen whether Mount is deemed fit enough to be involved in the team's opening game of the new Premier League campaign against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.